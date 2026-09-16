MSI may launch a cheaper Claw 8 EX AI+, but it's still over $1,000

There's something about MSI handheld PCs that gives me a headache. It isn't the hardware itself, but it's the naming conventions. The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ doesn't quite roll off the tongue like Steam Deck or ROG Ally. It isn't set to change, either, as MSI is reportedly preparing to launch a slightly scaled-down version of its latest console.

According to a report from Videocardz, the new iteration of the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ looks set to swap the more powerful Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip for the standard Arc G3. A listing on retailer CompSource also reveals a $1,499 price, although MSI hasn't officially confirmed the handheld or its price yet. For comparison, CompSource currently lists the existing Claw 8 EX AI+ for $1,854.31.

That puts the potential new model around 19% below the current listing, although $1,499 is still quite hefty on anyone's wallet. That price also puts the rumored Claw 8 EX AI+ in an interesting position against Asus' latest Xbox-branded handheld. The new ROG Xbox Ally X20 costs $1,299, putting it $200 below MSI's leaked model. It's also out soon, as Asus plans to start shipping the X20 on October 15, 2026.

Intel announced the Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme shortly before Computex 2026, bringing its Panther Lake architecture to handhelds. So far, the more powerful G3 Extreme has appeared in handhelds such as the Claw 8 EX AI+, while the standard G3 hasn't seen the same exposure. The two chips are quite similar in main processing power, so you shouldn't expect a huge difference in everyday performance. The biggest change comes from the graphics side, where the standard G3 takes a step down from the G3 Extreme.

We don't yet know exactly how much gaming performance the standard G3 would lose inside the Claw 8 EX AI+, but MSI could use the less powerful graphics chip to lower the price without making major changes elsewhere. In practice, it's similar to Z1E and Z2 ROG Ally handhelds, with the latter offering some performance boosts across the board.

While I checked out its latest lineup for my Asus ROG Ally X review, I still think the ROG Ally Z1E is a fantastic console for the money. MSI hasn't confirmed the Claw 8 EX AI+ CG3M, so you should treat the leaked specifications and price with caution.

Elsewhere, Valve clarifies that Steam Deck 2 production is still going ahead despite the ongoing RAM crisis, so with a little luck, it won't be long until we see it in action.