MSI laments a "tough year" for gamers as it launches a new $1,799 Claw 8 handheld

If 2026 has felt like a weird year for the handheld gaming industry, that's because it has been. Thanks to soaring prices for memory and storage components, we've seen devices such as the Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go S get more expensive, while a Nintendo Switch 2 price hike is coming in September. Now, though, brands are starting to speak more plainly about the issues, including MSI, which has partially blamed the whopping price point of the new Intel-powered MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ on the tricky industry conditions.

In a conversation with FRVR, MSI's product marketing lead, Andy Chu, explained that the brand has "done everything we can do to make our system as affordable as possible. But unfortunately, I think the situation, the result, is what you see right here. So, I would say, yes, it will be a tough year for us and for the gamers." That quote alone shines a lot of light on why some of the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles have gone up in price over the last few months. Even still, though, none of them are quite as expensive as the new MSI Claw, even at its slightly lower Best Buy price of $1,699.

In the interview, Chu also explains why, despite market conditions, MSI decided to launch the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ in collaboration with Intel now. Chu told FRVR, "I think there's a perfect reason behind it because this is the first time we see that a new platform on the handheld [market] promises zero compromise between the resolution and graphic settings and also the frames."

It's worth noting that the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ is a bit more niche than the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X, as it's for real power users willing to spend over the odds for optimal performance in a handheld form factor. It's also not the priciest out there. Just a few days ago, we saw the crowdfunding launch for the OneXPlayer X2 Mini Pro. The cheapest configuration of that handheld is $2,399, a whole $600, the equivalent of a Nintendo Switch 2 and a couple of the best Switch games of your choosing, more expensive than the new MSI alternative.

If, despite the price, you're still eager to get your hands on the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, pre-orders are now available from the brand's official site, with shipping kicking off on June 23. In the FRVR interview, MSI didn't exactly sound optimistic about the potential of more price hikes in the future, so if you've got the money, it makes sense to put your order in as soon as possible. If you haven't got the cash to spare, our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives has some significantly cheaper devices you can check out.