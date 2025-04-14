In the handheld gaming PC arena, AMD is a major player, providing processors for the Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, and Asus ROG Ally. However, until now, one brand has gone against the grain. So far, every version of the MSI Claw, including 2024’s much-maligned A1M, has employed Intel processor tech. That could be about to change, with a new rumor suggesting that MSI is adopting the ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em’ approach and teaming up with AMD for its next handheld.

This new rumor is courtesy of X tipster Haze (@Haze2K1), who has suggested that we’re getting an MSI Claw with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip. That processor is still a bit of an unknown quantity, but given what we know about the regular Z2 Extreme, we’d expect an MSI Claw using the latest AMD hardware to outperform almost all the picks from our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best Steam Deck alternatives. That is, until the Lenovo Legion Go 2 hits the scene, which reports suggest also boasts a Z2 Extreme chip.

It’s worth pointing out that even if MSI does opt to use an AMD processor for its next Claw, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the brand won’t also continue to use Intel processors. It might just be a way of MSI giving consumers more options, though it’d be the first big-name handheld brand to offer a choice between Intel or AMD hardware. I’d rather go for AMD, as I know from experience with the Asus ROG Ally X how well even the Z1 Extreme handles some of the more demanding picks from our guide to the best Steam Deck games, so I expect the Z2 Extreme to be even more capable.

It also makes sense that MSI is looking at AMD as an alternative option, given that we’re not expecting to see the follow-up to the Intel Lunar Lake processor inside the claw, Panther Lake, until late 2025 at the earliest. With this in mind, MSI doesn’t have much choice but to make use of AMD’s upcoming but still unannounced AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip if it wants to offer another refresh of the Claw in the coming months.

Finally, it's worth noting that this is just a rumor at this point, and while we've seen the leaker in question get it right before, these new details are worth taking with a pinch of salt until we hear any more from MSI.