Murder Duels codes May 2026

Sometimes all you need is a fresh fit to make you feel superior to your friends, and that's where our Murder Duels codes come in. With only your knife, revolver, and skills to take into battle, the best way to stand out is with weapon skins, but those can cost a lot. These codes get you access to skin cases without spending a single penny.

We look for new Murder Duels codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back next time your loadout needs a drip refresh.

Here are all the new Murder Duels codes:

10KLIKES - free case (new!)

1KLIKES - recruit case

This isn't the only Roblox game with codes to claim, so head to our list of Roblox codes next to grab some more freebies.

How do I redeem Murder Duels codes?

Redeeming Murder Duels codes involves a few more steps than the standard Roblox game, but it's still an easy process.

Join the Breakfast Roblox Group and like the game

Open Murder Duels and play until you reach level five

Tap the Shop icon

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Murder Duels codes?

Murder Duels codes are special passwords from the developer, Breakfast, that unlock free cosmetic cases for your weapons so that you can duel in style. The developer has said pretty clearly that new codes coincide with the game hitting certain like milestones, so share it around and get your friends on board for more.

Is there a Murder Duels Discord server?

Yes, there is a Murder Duels Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, get sneak peeks at new game content, and take part in polls and giveaways.

How do I get more Murder Duels codes?

The best way to get more Murder Duels codes is to bookmark this page and check back in often. Murder Duels codes are really hard to find and verify, so we do all the hard work for you so that you can focus on your sharpshooting skills.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Murder Duels codes.