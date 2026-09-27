My Anime Mine codes September 2026

Two things are true in this Roblox game: first, work is done for you, and second, you can make your anime friends work even faster and smarter with My Anime Mine codes. Capitalism is a dream when you don't have to lift a finger, and it's nice that all your favorite anime characters are so willing to help you out.

Codes offer potions that boost strength and mutation luck, and you can also get enchanted dice and summon scrolls. Let's get into the codes and how to redeem them.

Here are all the new My Anime Mine codes:

SOULFORGE - an enchanted dice and a summon scroll

- an enchanted dice and a summon scroll EnchantedStrength - a strength potion and an enchanted dice

- a strength potion and an enchanted dice MUTATIONLUCK - a mutation luck potion

There's plenty of other Roblox games with freebies to offer when you're done here - just check out our list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem My Anime Mine codes?

We're happy to report that redeeming My Anime Mine codes is pretty easy. We've outlined the steps below:

Launch My Anime Mine on Roblox

Tap the tiny gift box icon underneath where your cash amount is

Enter your code in the box and hit 'claim'

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more My Anime Mine codes?

While it's up to the developer to release more My Anime Mine codes, meaning it can be a little bit unpredictable when they come out, there's good news: we post all the new codes for you right here on this list. You'll never be left behind as long as you bookmark this page and keep checking back in regularly for your dose of freebies.

Is there a My Anime Mine Discord server?

Yes - click here to join the My Anime Mine server. There, you can find all the details about the game's latest update, a place to report bugs and make suggestions, and a community of other players to chat to about which miners you unlock and brag about which mutations you rolled.

Expired codes:

STORM

EnchantedSummons

EnchantedFirst100

EnchantedFirst50

ENCHANTED

CODEMADNESS

Get back to work! We'll be back with more My Anime Mine codes before you know it.