My Baddie Restaurant codes May 2026

It sucks that your eatery just burned to the ground right in front of your eyes. Still, there are customers that you need to feed and Baddies who are willing to deliver those meals, so it's time for you to snag some My Baddie Restaurant codes and show the virtual world that you're a serious restaurateur.

Besides the abundance of baddies that you can hire to help out in your establishments, you can also unlock pets, and, if there's one thing that the Pocket Tactics team is suckers for, it's animals, be they real or virtual. As such, we're more than ready to join all of you in building a foody empire - the flow of in-game cash doesn't hurt, either.

Here are all the new My Baddie Restaurant codes:

BUTIMASTAR - three star spins (new!)

- three star spins (new!) OneMoreSpin - ten spins

- ten spins RELEASE - one rainbow/prismatic potion

If you check out our Roblox codes page, you can snag even more freebies from a variety of games.

How do I redeem My Baddie Restaurant codes?

Redeeming My Baddie Restaurant codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

Open My Baddie Restaurant on Roblox

Tap the store button

Scroll to the bottom

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are My Baddie Restaurant codes?

My Baddie Restaurant codes are an excellent way to pick up potions and spins, the essentials you need to upgrade and get new Baddies. Most developers tend to release new codes to celebrate milestones, updates, and events, meaning it's a good idea to bookmark this page and check in periodically to ensure you don't miss out on any goodies.

Is there a My Baddie Restaurant Discord?

If you want to trade tips with other entrepreneurs, you can join the official My Baddie Restaurant Discord. It's also where the developer makes announcements regarding the game, so make sure you stop by if you want to know about the next update.

How do I get more My Baddie Restaurant codes?

We want our restaurants to succeed as much as you want yours to, making us your best bet when searching for new My Baddie Restaurant codes, as we put them all here in one handy place. However, you can also check the game's social media channels and Discord server for freebies.

We search for new My Baddie Restaurant codes often, so make sure you stop by again soon.