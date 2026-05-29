My Baddie Restaurant codes May 2026

Redeem these new My Baddie Restaurant codes to get free spins and potions to help grow your business.

My Baddie Restaurant codes: a person in a beanie holding a woman with blonde hair
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

It sucks that your eatery just burned to the ground right in front of your eyes. Still, there are customers that you need to feed and Baddies who are willing to deliver those meals, so it's time for you to snag some My Baddie Restaurant codes and show the virtual world that you're a serious restaurateur.

Besides the abundance of baddies that you can hire to help out in your establishments, you can also unlock pets, and, if there's one thing that the Pocket Tactics team is suckers for, it's animals, be they real or virtual. As such, we're more than ready to join all of you in building a foody empire - the flow of in-game cash doesn't hurt, either.

Here are all the new My Baddie Restaurant codes:

  • BUTIMASTAR - three star spins (new!)
  • OneMoreSpin - ten spins
  • RELEASE - one rainbow/prismatic potion

If you check out our Roblox codes page, you can snag even more freebies from a variety of games.

My Baddie Restaurant codes: a code redemption screen with the PT logo next to it

How do I redeem My Baddie Restaurant codes?

Redeeming My Baddie Restaurant codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

  • Open My Baddie Restaurant on Roblox
  • Tap the store button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are My Baddie Restaurant codes?

My Baddie Restaurant codes are an excellent way to pick up potions and spins, the essentials you need to upgrade and get new Baddies. Most developers tend to release new codes to celebrate milestones, updates, and events, meaning it's a good idea to bookmark this page and check in periodically to ensure you don't miss out on any goodies.

Is there a My Baddie Restaurant Discord?

If you want to trade tips with other entrepreneurs, you can join the official My Baddie Restaurant Discord. It's also where the developer makes announcements regarding the game, so make sure you stop by if you want to know about the next update.

How do I get more My Baddie Restaurant codes?

We want our restaurants to succeed as much as you want yours to, making us your best bet when searching for new My Baddie Restaurant codes, as we put them all here in one handy place. However, you can also check the game's social media channels and Discord server for freebies.

We search for new My Baddie Restaurant codes often, so make sure you stop by again soon.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.