My Boba Stand codes January 2026

Matcha may be the trendiest drink on the real-life market, but My Boba Stand codes make bubble tea number one in my heart. While I enjoy the RNG elements of this Roblox simulator, I can understand if you want to make things a bit more certain and unlock your favorite stands - cookie dough, anyone?

Codes can net you any number of awesome rewards, including rare crates to open for new stands and staff, cash, and potions, all of which will help you on your way to building your capitalist empire of sweet treats and drinks.

Here are all the new My Boba Stand codes:

ThanksPlain - three legendary enchanted crates

100likes - 200 cash

1klikes - 200 cash

welcome - 200 cash and a cash potion II

My Boba Stand is just one game that has Roblox codes, so make sure you redeem them for all your favorite Roblox games!

How do I redeem My Boba Stand codes?

Luckily, redeeming My Boba Stand codes is super easy. All you have to do is follow some simple steps, as outlined below:

Launch My Boba Stand on Roblox

Hit the settings cog in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen

Press codes

Enter your code and hit 'claim'

If successful, the game will let you know what you've redeemed

Why aren't my My Boba Stand codes working?

Your codes may not work for a number of reasons, so let's troubleshoot any issues. Firstly, make sure that you copy the code exactly as you can see it above, including any capital letters. A common mistake people make when using codes is that they accidentally add a space before or after it, so double-check that you haven't run into this problem. If that doesn't work, the code may have expired. Don't worry, though, as we'll be back with more codes whenever we can get our hands on them.

How do I get more My Boba Stand codes?

Acquiring more codes is not always straightforward, as the developer doesn't have a specific drop schedule. Even when they are posted, they're not that easy to find, either, so we recommend leaving that to us - we often update this page with all the new codes, so check back in with us regularly. If you want to check for codes yourself, you can head to the developer's community page on Roblox, check the Discord, and the game description.

Is there a My Boba Stand Discord server?

The developer of My Boba Stand does have a Discord server, which you can join here, but the server is shared between all of the developer's games. Don't worry, you can access channels that are specific to My Boba Stand, including a chat and general announcements about the game. On the wider server, the devs announce admin abuse, and you can participate in server-related events, such as giveaways and polls.