My Chemical Romance's cryptic new video borrows the brain behind Metal Gear Solid

We all love a big collab between names we recognize, and today it comes from the epic band My Chemical Romance, artist Lauren Tsai, and… Hideo Kojima, among others. You may know him as the brain behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, but some of us know him as a long-time MCR fan. Me too, Hideo, me too.

A new video - yes, really - featuring My Chemical Romance's 'The End' was released last night, showing a nearly eight-minute animation by artist Lauren Tsai. It's called 'Prelude to The End (An Animated Short Film)' and shows a character go through some stuff involving black goop and a crow. It's based on The Dying World, a 2024 film by Tsai, and has the same characters and vibe.

In it, Lauren Tsai herself plays the main character Astrid, while John C McGinley - you know, Dr Cox - plays the Dean. Then we have Friend of Astrid, played by Billie Eilish, Sister of Astrid by Phoebe Bridgers, and The Teacher - played by none other than Hideo Kojima. He tells Astrid off in a voicemail because her homework is late again.

Look, I'm having a rough day over here as a through-and-through MCR fan. 'Paper Academy'? All the hints in the video? What does it all mean?! It's probably just a fun video that brings together some cool, creative people to celebrate the end of a monumentally big tour, but… there's always something with My Chemical Romance. Could this be our lead-in to MCR5? Why does a Post-it note in the video resemble what Gerard Way said in his goodbye post when they broke up so many years ago?! I need to sit down.

But it's not just me who's a huge fan - Mr. Kojima himself is a listener, having been to their shows and made multiple posts on social media showing him listening to and using their songs as a soundtrack. What a guy.

Regardless of how many layers of meaning there are or are not here, it's a cool collab, and I highly recommend watching it… then going back and listening to The Black Parade another several hundred times. Plus, if you're a Kojima fan, check out our Metal Gear Solid 4 Switch 2 review, then dive into the collection.