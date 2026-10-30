My Chemical Romance's cryptic new video borrows the brain behind Metal Gear Solid

My Chemical Romance are up to something once again, but this time they’re bringing one of their biggest fans into it.

MCR x Kojima - a screenshot from the Prelude to the End video
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We all love a big collab between names we recognize, and today it comes from the epic band My Chemical Romance, artist Lauren Tsai, and… Hideo Kojima, among others. You may know him as the brain behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, but some of us know him as a long-time MCR fan. Me too, Hideo, me too.

A new video - yes, really - featuring My Chemical Romance's 'The End' was released last night, showing a nearly eight-minute animation by artist Lauren Tsai. It's called 'Prelude to The End (An Animated Short Film)' and shows a character go through some stuff involving black goop and a crow. It's based on The Dying World, a 2024 film by Tsai, and has the same characters and vibe.

In it, Lauren Tsai herself plays the main character Astrid, while John C McGinley - you know, Dr Cox - plays the Dean. Then we have Friend of Astrid, played by Billie Eilish, Sister of Astrid by Phoebe Bridgers, and The Teacher - played by none other than Hideo Kojima. He tells Astrid off in a voicemail because her homework is late again.

Look, I'm having a rough day over here as a through-and-through MCR fan. 'Paper Academy'? All the hints in the video? What does it all mean?! It's probably just a fun video that brings together some cool, creative people to celebrate the end of a monumentally big tour, but… there's always something with My Chemical Romance. Could this be our lead-in to MCR5? Why does a Post-it note in the video resemble what Gerard Way said in his goodbye post when they broke up so many years ago?! I need to sit down.

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But it's not just me who's a huge fan - Mr. Kojima himself is a listener, having been to their shows and made multiple posts on social media showing him listening to and using their songs as a soundtrack. What a guy.

Regardless of how many layers of meaning there are or are not here, it's a cool collab, and I highly recommend watching it… then going back and listening to The Black Parade another several hundred times. Plus, if you're a Kojima fan, check out our Metal Gear Solid 4 Switch 2 review, then dive into the collection.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.