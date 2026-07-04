My Dino Park codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox My Dino Park codes for free cash and eggs to expand your Jurassic Park competitor.

My Dino Park codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing by a Gallimimus
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Use our My Dino Park codes to grab some extra cash and eggs to spruce up your attractions and keep the visitor numbers rising. Sure, making a real-life Jurassic Park is probably a bad idea, so doing it in Roblox is a much safer option. Plus, you might get to meet Spider-Man if he fancies swinging by your Gallimimus enclosure that day.

We look for new My Dino Park codes often, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your novelty-hungry audience gets bored with your herbivores.

Here are all the new My Dino Park codes:

  • UPDATE2 - 20k cash and 200 teeth (new!)
  • BESTDINOGAME - 300 teeth (new!)
  • DINOSLOVESU - one frozen egg and 10k cash (new!)
  • THX4PLAYING - 650 cash
  • WELCOME - 1k cash

My Dino Park isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

My Dino Park codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem My Dino Park codes?

Redeeming My Dino Park codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open My Dino Park in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom of the Featured menu
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are My Dino Park codes?

My Dino Park codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward players. They unlock extra cash for you to spend on improving your park, as well as other perks like eggs and teeth. These codes tend to appear at the same time as game updates, so the list should grow slowly over time.

My Dino Park codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a My Dino Park Discord server?

Yes, there is a My Dino Park Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, chat with other players, and take part in polls.

How do I get more My Dino Park codes?

The best way to get more My Dino Park codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. If you're fed up with constant Discord pings from various Roblox servers, simply rely on us to find the new codes and update this guide. It's much easier and a lot less annoying.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest My Dino Park codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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