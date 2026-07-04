My Dino Park codes July 2026

Use our My Dino Park codes to grab some extra cash and eggs to spruce up your attractions and keep the visitor numbers rising. Sure, making a real-life Jurassic Park is probably a bad idea, so doing it in Roblox is a much safer option. Plus, you might get to meet Spider-Man if he fancies swinging by your Gallimimus enclosure that day.

We look for new My Dino Park codes often, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your novelty-hungry audience gets bored with your herbivores.

Here are all the new My Dino Park codes:

UPDATE2 - 20k cash and 200 teeth (new!)

- 20k cash and 200 teeth (new!) BESTDINOGAME - 300 teeth (new!)

- 300 teeth (new!) DINOSLOVESU - one frozen egg and 10k cash (new!)

- one frozen egg and 10k cash (new!) THX4PLAYING - 650 cash

- 650 cash WELCOME - 1k cash

My Dino Park isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem My Dino Park codes?

Redeeming My Dino Park codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open My Dino Park in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom of the Featured menu

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

What are My Dino Park codes?

My Dino Park codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward players. They unlock extra cash for you to spend on improving your park, as well as other perks like eggs and teeth. These codes tend to appear at the same time as game updates, so the list should grow slowly over time.

Is there a My Dino Park Discord server?

Yes, there is a My Dino Park Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, chat with other players, and take part in polls.

How do I get more My Dino Park codes?

The best way to get more My Dino Park codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. If you're fed up with constant Discord pings from various Roblox servers, simply rely on us to find the new codes and update this guide. It's much easier and a lot less annoying.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest My Dino Park codes.