My Fishing Brainrots codes January 2026

If the grind for fish is getting you down, My Fishing Brainrots codes are the solution. It can be a little tricky trying to get lucky enough to pull a rare egg, and in this game, a little bit of cash can go a long way to making your fishing farm the most efficient thing in all of Roblox, especially since you don't have to do the fishing yourself.

Codes can offer you spins on the wheel, which offer a variety of cool rewards, as well as luck boosts, cash, and more. Hopefully, now that you have them, you'll be raking in cash, with your brainrot workers doing the hard work.

Here are all of the new My Fishing Brainrots codes:

DISCY - one spin (new!)

LUCKY - double luck for 10 mins (new!)

There are plenty of other Roblox games that offer freebies in the form of Roblox codes, so make sure you're redeeming codes for all of your faves!

How do I redeem My Fishing Brainrots codes?

Redeeming My Fishing Brainrots codes is thankfully super easy, as there are no level requirements and you don't need to join the Roblox group. Simply follow the steps below.

Launch My Fishing Brainrots in Roblox

Press 'shop' and hit 'codes' at the bottom right of the menu, or scroll all the way down

Input the code and hit enter

If successful, the game will tell you what you've redeemed

Why aren't My Fishing Brainrots codes working?

If you're having problems with your codes, make sure that you've copied them exactly as they are shown in the list above. Many codes are case sensitive, so keep the capital letters as they are. Another common mistake is that some players accidentally add a space before or after the text, so make sure you haven't done this. If everything looks good to you, then it might be that the code has expired. We update this page super regularly with all the latest freebies you can redeem, so check back in again with us soon.

How do I get more My Fishing Brainrots codes?

The developer of the game doesn't have a set release schedule for codes, so it's a little tricky to tell when they will come out. However, we're constantly on the lookout for new ones, so you should bookmark this page and check back in with us often. You can also check the game's Discord server and social media channels if you want to go hunting for codes yourself. Be warned, though, as you may end up wasting your time inputting expired ones.

Is there a My Fishing Brainrots Discord server?

There is a My Fishing Brainrots Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players, get all the latest updates straight from the developer, and source codes. Alongside all this, the developer often posts sneak previews of upcoming content in the game, so it's worth checking out.