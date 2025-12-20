My Frog Pond codes January 2026

I love a cute Roblox game, and this game, with the help of My Frog Pond codes, is one of the cutest I've ever seen. The charming scenery in this game, with towering mushrooms and swimmable rivers, does a lot for me, but what really makes the difference is making sure your froggy friends have a nice place to live.

The codes are an essential part of the cuteness factor because they can reward you with free decorations and in-game currency to buy more. This is alongside event items and currency, which can give you a ton of exclusive items.

Here are all of the new My Frog Pond codes:

MERRYFROGMAS - two woodtoy tadpole (new!)

SANTAFWOG - 60 candy cane (new!)

UPDATE4 - 40k ribbles (new!)

FROGGYHOLIDAY - 15k ribbles (new!)

HOMESWEETPOND - 20k ribbles

PONDMAKEOVER - Mushroom Arch decoration

LILYLOVE - Lilypad umbrella decoration

BLOOMY - domeglow lantern decoration

SRYFORDELAY - 30k ribbles

There are also other, less relaxing Roblox games that you can grab freebies in using Roblox codes, so if you're looking to excel in something a bit more nailbiting, you should go collect what you can before they expire.

How do I redeem My Frog Pond codes?

Redemption of codes in the game is very simple, but it works slightly differently than some other games, as there is no button in the menu to do so. Instead, follow these steps:

Launch My Frog Pond in Roblox

Head to the shops area and find the NPC Scout Luma. They should have 'rewards' written over their head

Press 'I have a code' when prompted by the NPC

Enter the code and hit redeem

If you're successful, the game will inform you what you've redeemed. If not, there will be a red error message, saying the code is invalid or has expired.

Why are My Frog Pond codes not working?

To assess what's gone wrong, first check the error message. If the game tells you that the code you've put in is expired, then that's the only answer - but we'll keep our page as up-to-date as possible. If the error message suggests your code is invalid, then check that you haven't made a typo or accidentally added a space before or after entering the code in the box. The codes are case-sensitive, so you also have to get capital letters exactly right.

How do I get more My Frog Pond codes?

My Frog Pond doesn't have a release schedule for codes, unfortunately, but codes are likely to drop whenever the game hits a milestone, there's a real-life holiday, or there's an event. You can hunt the codes yourself on the developer's Twitter/X page here, but ultimately, we're your best port of call if you want all the froggy action, as we keep our list fresh and also tell you what you'll redeem with each code.

Is there a My Frog Pond Discord server?

Yes, the developer of My Frog Pond, Catqube has a Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players about the game. You can also get your froggie news straight from the source this way, with regular updates about the game's development and a variety of fun channels. The Discord server also allows you to choose if you want to be pinged when a weather event starts or when shops are restocked with certain items. It's pretty neat!

Expired codes:

20KLIKES

HAPPY1MIL

HEXABELLE

WITCHBREW2025

There you have it - all the codes you could possibly need to give your frogs some love and a good home. Hopefully, I'll see your pond soon and give it a like!