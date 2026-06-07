My Gym codes June 2026

Use these My Gym codes to splash the cash and make your business the trendiest place to grow your gains. That's right, instead of focusing on inflating your own muscles, in My Gym you build your dream workout space and rake in the cash from your fellow gym rats.

We look for new codes regularly while we grow our own boutique gyms, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time your wallet is looking a little empty.

Here are all the new My Gym codes:

1MVISITS - double money for 15 minutes (new!)

Boxing - $1k and double money for 15 minutes (new!)

If you need more help in your other favorite tycoon Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem My Gym codes?

Redeeming My Gym codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open My Gym in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Tap the money wallet in the bottom left corner to open the Robux Shop

Hit the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and press Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are My Gym codes?

My Gym codes are unique strings of letters and numbers that can give you extra boosts in-game. The developer, My Softworks, gives out these codes to celebrate game milestones like updates and visit milestones, and they offer ways for you to make extra cash a little easier and completely for free.

Is there a My Gym Discord server?

Yes, there is a My Gym Discord server. You can click here to join it for yourself and take part in giveaways, chat with other players, and get pinged when new updates drop.

How do I get more My Gym codes?

The easiest way to get more My Gym codes is to bookmark this guide and check back frequently. We do the hard work of looking for and verifying new codes and adding them to our list, so you can focus on growing your iron-pumping empire. If you really want to go looking for yourself, we recommend checking the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

100KVISITS

RELEASE

ILiked

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest My Gym codes.