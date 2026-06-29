My Hero Academia United Survival release date speculation, pre-registration, and platforms

Another mobile game is on the cards - this time, it's My Hero Academia United Survival, an action roguelite set in the anime's world. It's free to play, and sees you make teams of three characters to take on battles and face off against enemies featured in the manga and other media.

While you wait for United Survival, check out our list full of the best anime games on handheld platforms, including another My Hero Academia-inspired title.

My Hero Academia United Survival release date speculation

While My Hero Academia United Survival doesn't have a specific release date just yet, it's "scheduled for 2026". The App Store lists November 23, though this is likely a placeholder date.

What platforms will My Hero Academia United Survival be on?

My Hero Academia United Survival will release on both Apple devices that use iOS 15.0 and Android devices running Android 9.0 (or newer). The official website also has PC requirements listed (Windows 11) for Steam, though there's no page available just yet.

Can I pre-register for My Hero Academia United Survival?

You can register your interest for the game on both the App Store and Google Play. This notifies you of any information about the game as soon as it's revealed. If the game hits 500k pre-registrations, each player will be able to choose one of three characters for free: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, or Shoto Todoroki.

What is My Hero Academia United Survival?

United Survival, as we mentioned above, is a roguelite game that requires you to build teams of three characters. Use your quirks to defeat enemies and get as far as you can, while getting upgrades every time you start anew.

The game is made by KLab Inc, the developer of Bleach Soul Rising, Bleach Brave Souls, and Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team - so you know the game is in good hands. It's available on mobile to begin with, and is free to play, with an in-game store if you want to purchase any extras.

Stay tuned to Pocket Tactics to find out when the release date is and to get more information on upcoming mobile games.