MHA United Survival tier list August 2026

When starting a new game packed with characters, it can be hard to narrow down who to use. That's where our MHA United Survival tier list comes in. We've ranked all the available characters based on their performance from S rank down to C. Plus, as it's a gacha game, you never know who you might get on your roster.

While we recommend those in higher tiers, if you like a character, you can go ahead and use them, no matter where we've put them.

MHA United Survival tier list

Rank MHA character S All Might, Midoriya, Todoroki A Aizawa, All For One, Bakugo, Endeavour, Hawks, Toga, Uraraka B Mineta, Kurogiri, Lida, Shigaraki, Stain, Tokoyami, Yaoyorozu C Asui, Dabi, Kaminari, Kirishima, Present Mic

How do I get more MHA United Survival characters?

United Survival is a gacha game, so that means characters are gained by pulling on the in-game banners using currencies. You can pick your first character for free, but after that, you need to use Enlistment Tickets to get more. There are a few banners at any one time, with different SR (super rare) units on each. Characters also come in S, R, and N rarity.

Can I reroll in MHA United Survival?

We all know what it's like playing a gacha. Sometimes you get a great set of characters, sometimes you don't. Thankfully, you can reroll your account to try again.

Sign in with a guest account

Choose your free SR character (Midoriya, Bakugo, or Todoroki)

Play until you unlock the gacha after Chapter One, then pull and see who you get

If you like which characters you get, then continue to play and bind your account. If not, you can reroll by doing the following:

Go to the game's title screen

Open the menu

Click Reset (Reroll), then OK

Repeat from the top!

For those looking for even more things to play on mobile, we can recommend the best gacha games and anime games out there.