My Knife Farm codes April 2026

Here are all the new My Knife Farm codes you can use for free in the Roblox game for chests and currency.

my knife farm codes - a character in the roblox game standing below a tree
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Everyone likes the rural vibe of running their own farm. So, use these My Knife Farm codes to get ahead and plant some, um, knives. Buy chests to spawn knives, then sell them, and earn plenty of money to get upgrades and better chests. Just how grand can your farm get?

There's everything from kukri to falchion knives here, and even some super fancy themed options like the floral Gaia's Rose, which nets you stacks of cash.

Here are all the new My Knife Farm codes:

  • Switcharts - 2m gems
  • 20klikes - double luck for 30 minutes

We've got all the latest codes for other tycoon games in our Roblox codes guide, so don't miss out on any freebies!

how to redeem my knife farm codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem My Knife Farm codes?

Here's how to redeem the above codes in My Knife Farm on Roblox:

  • Launch My Knife Farm
  • Hit the settings icon in the top right
  • Paste or type in a code into the box at the bottom of the menu
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

What are My Knife Farm codes?

The developer of My Knife Farm, Switch Arts, releases codes for you to use in the game. The codes tend to celebrate milestones or things associated with the game, and give out free currency or boosts to help you out. There's no set schedule for when the codes come out, but they're announced in the game's associated Discord server. However, if you don't want to miss out, keep this page bookmarked as we do the searching for you.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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