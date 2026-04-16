My Knife Farm codes April 2026

Everyone likes the rural vibe of running their own farm. So, use these My Knife Farm codes to get ahead and plant some, um, knives. Buy chests to spawn knives, then sell them, and earn plenty of money to get upgrades and better chests. Just how grand can your farm get?

There's everything from kukri to falchion knives here, and even some super fancy themed options like the floral Gaia's Rose, which nets you stacks of cash.

Here are all the new My Knife Farm codes:

Switcharts - 2m gems

- 2m gems 20klikes - double luck for 30 minutes

We've got all the latest codes for other tycoon games in our Roblox codes guide, so don't miss out on any freebies!

How do I redeem My Knife Farm codes?

Here's how to redeem the above codes in My Knife Farm on Roblox:

Launch My Knife Farm

Hit the settings icon in the top right

Paste or type in a code into the box at the bottom of the menu

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

What are My Knife Farm codes?

The developer of My Knife Farm, Switch Arts, releases codes for you to use in the game. The codes tend to celebrate milestones or things associated with the game, and give out free currency or boosts to help you out. There's no set schedule for when the codes come out, but they're announced in the game's associated Discord server. However, if you don't want to miss out, keep this page bookmarked as we do the searching for you.