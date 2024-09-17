Pathea has another rustic adventure coming to its My Time at series – it’s My Time at Evershine, where you have a hands-on role in building your community. I got the chance to have a look at the game so far and get a proper introduction to the new style and story.

My Time at Evershine brings revamped mechanics, a brand new art direction, and more of what players love, including RPG and city-building gameplay, in one neat 40-hour package. Plus, there are romanceable NPCs and multiplayer options from the get-go.

The latest installment takes place three years after the events of My Time at Sandrock, and the Duvos Empire has taken over more of the land. The Alliance is trying to tackle this and now looks to establish a new city-state to better defend the land. That’s Evershine, and that’s where you come in.

Evershine is a bit different from the previous titles, My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock. While those incorporate farming and owning your own ranch, this time you’re the governor, the mayor, the big cheese. What you say goes, and you need to build up the city from scratch while keeping your citizens fed and safe with enough food and housing to go around – otherwise, morale will suffer.

Don’t worry, though, your villagers can help you out as you can send them off on jobs or get them to complete certain tasks. This gives you more time to focus on other areas, like picking which character you want to romance. There are ten options for partners to begin with, and a heavier focus on relationships than in the previous titles so you can get to know them better.

Evershine has a vastly different art style to Pathea’s previous titles. This time, it is fully 3D and made with motion capture technology. The new approach brings more life to the game and really makes the character designs pop.

Something else different is that you can play all of the game in multiplayer. The entire story can be done with your friends by your side. Up to four players can join a world at once, and the host controls the pace of the story. You can all contribute to the growth of the city with shared resources and money. Just maybe ask before building several new structures without any approval.

While we’re very excited about the prospect of a new look for the My Time at series, we must temper expectations as it appears we may not get Evershine on the Nintendo Switch. Though originally announced for the Switch, a recent post on the MTAE Discord server by Pathea Games confirms that the team is unsure if the game will make it to Switch at all. In all likelihood, if Nintendo unveils a new console such as the Switch 2 any time soon, the game will release on that – but we could still see Evershine come to the Switch in the future.

Holding off for future Nintendo platforms will likely pay off. While Pathea’s games look great and run really well on PC and other consoles – we found issues with My Time at Sandrock on Switch, namely a lot of pop-in textures and overall sub-par performance, and I previously had problems with Portia many moons ago, too. Hopefully, with a new console and better hardware, Evershine can shine brightly.

You can follow the game’s progress on the Kickstarter page here, which goes live on September 24th, and keep up with updates on Pathea’s social media. The team aims to get the game out in 2026 and continue their usual two-year time between games.

