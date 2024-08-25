A potential MySims Switch game could resurrect the cult classic spin-off and finally bring a Sims title to the Nintendo console. The first MySims game came out in 2007 for the Nintendo DS and Wii and spawned several sequels and spin-offs of its own during the late oughts.

ResetEra user –R spotted listings for a MySims Switch game on various European retailers, showing that we might get a Sims Nintendo Switch game, even if it isn’t from the mainline series. MySims lets you socialize with townspeople, build and decorate your house, and many other aspects of classic The Sims titles, but with adorable, chibified character designs and memorable NPCs.

MySims is something of a cult classic series, spawning spin-offs like MySims Racing, MySims Party, and MySims Kingdom all between 2007 and 2010. Since then, the IP has been dormant but thanks to the power of nostalgia, there’s still a fanbase out there that’s currently going crazy over this news. Kotaku reports that a “source familiar with the plans” has confirmed that a MySims Switch game is coming, and it’s a port rather than a new title in the series.

Since the initial ResetEra thread, EA has updated its website to confirm that MySims is on the Switch. The link currently redirects to The Sims 4’s page, but we’re sure this will get updated once the official announcement drops. As for a release date, the European listings say November 19, 2024, but we’ll have to wait and see what EA says.

