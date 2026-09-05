Navy War codes September 2026

Use our Navy War codes to grab some extra gems for free and grow your base to threaten the others around you. Naval dominance isn't all about ships, as you'll need factories, dockyards, and other utility buildings to keep your troops going throughout wartime.

We look for new Navy War codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need a gem top-up.

Here are all the new Navy War codes:

KRAKEN - 75 gems (new!)

- 75 gems (new!) DIAMONDZ - 25 gems

- 25 gems ADMIRALS - 50 gems

Check out our list of Roblox codes for even more free stuff in the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem Navy War codes?

Redeeming Navy War codes thankfully doesn't require any complex military knowledge. All you have to do is:

Open Navy War in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll all the way to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Navy War Discord server?

Yes, there is a Navy War Discord server. You can click here to join the server and read the latest announcements, get up to speed on the most recent updates, chat with other players, and much more.

Is there a Navy War Wiki?

Yes, there is a Navy War Wiki page. While a lot of Roblox games opt to make Trello boards to store all of the information you could ever need about their systems, Navy War decided on the humble wiki instead. You can click here to visit the wiki and learn all about the game's infrastructure, buildings, farming, and more.

How do I get more Navy War codes?

The easiest way to get more Navy War codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While you can find some codes in the game's Discord server, we don't know how accurate this channel will be in the future. So instead, let us do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, while you continue conquering the seven seas.