It's time for the latest NBA 2K game, and it's available on the Switch 2, so we're ready for some freebies. Currently, we're waiting on the first NBA 2K27 codes to drop so we can grab some extra currency, cosmetics, and players, but the game isn't quite out yet. That doesn't mean we can't prepare you for the launch, though.

We're dedicated to making this the most accurate list of NBA 2K27 locker codes out there, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit us again on launch to grab your goodies and get balling.

Are there any NBA 2K27 codes?

There are no active NBA 2K27 locker codes right now, as the game is only in Early Access and doesn't fully release until September 4, 2026. However, based on previous NBA 2K titles, we're certain this game will feature codes.

While you're here, check out our lists of the best upcoming Switch games and upcoming mobile games to add some more titles to your wishlist.

How do I redeem NBA 2K27 codes?

According to the game's official website, this is how you can redeem your NBA 2K27 locker codes:

Launch NBA 2K27 on your Nintendo Switch 2

Set up or log in to your NBA 2K account

Go to MyTEAM from the main menu

Select the Market tab

Pick the Locker Codes option

Enter a locker code from our list, making sure to include hyphens

Enjoy your freebies!

What are NBA 2K27 locker codes?

NBA 2K27 locker codes are unique, limited-time strings of letters and numbers that can snag you some fantastic cosmetics and even player card packs in-game. 2K Games gives them out as rewards to players for enjoying the game, but you need to act fast to benefit from them.

How do I get more NBA 2K27 codes?

The best way to get more NBA 2K27 codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep this guide up-to-date with the latest freebies so you don't have to go searching for them. That being said, you can follow NBA 2K on X and Facebook for more chances at codes, and join the game's official Discord server.

Does NBA 2K27 have Twitch Drops?

Yes, NBA 2K27 offers Twitch Drops. These aren't a constant occurrence, but you can frequently earn extra freebies by tuning into NBA 2K27 streams on Twitch. Each campaign is slightly different, but the steps for free stuff are the same: watch qualifying streams, claim your locker codes from the Twitch Inventory, and then link your Twitch to your NBA 2K account via the official website. You'll receive an exclusive locker code to claim your rewards, which you can redeem using the steps above.