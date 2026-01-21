NBA Champions Basketball codes January 2026

If you're feeling outdone by your fellow players, our NBA Champions Basketball codes can help you refresh your wardrobe in no time. These codes grant free chests and cash, so you can roll for your team's merch and other awesome accessories for your avatar. They won't improve your game, though, so get back on the court.

We look for new NBA Champions Basketball codes regularly, as we're also after the latest wardrobe additions, so add this guide to your bookmarks and check back soon for even more freebies.

Here are all the new NBA Champions Basketball codes:

BOUNTY - 4k coins (new!)

BALLER - one All-Star chest

ATLAS - one starter chest

NBACHAMP - one starter chest

THANKYOU - 10k coins

OGCHAMP - one starter chest

EARLY - 5k coins

How do I redeem NBA Champions Basketball codes?

Redeeming NBA Champions Basketball codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Join the NBA Champions Basketball Roblox group

Open NBA Champions Basketball in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Click on the shop

Hit the Codes tab

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are NBA Champions Basketball codes?

NBA Champions Basketball codes are special passwords from the developer that unlock extra cash and chests in-game. These chests contain various cosmetic items for your avatar that can help you stand out from the crowd and represent your favorite NBA team. Codes tend to drop alongside major game updates, so they're pretty frequent.

Is there an NBA Champions Basketball Discord server?

Yes, there is an NBA Champions Basketball Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, suggest new features, and chat with other basketball fans about your favorite team.

How do I get more NBA Champions Basketball codes?

The best way to get more NBA Champions Basketball codes is to bookmark this page and check back in frequently. Looking around for codes can be a boring task, so we'll do all the hard work for you and get you access to more chests and cash as fast as possible. If you fancy taking a look for codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.