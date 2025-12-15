Neo Tennis codes December 2025

Redeem our new Roblox Neo Tennis codes to stock up on free style spins and show off your flashy racket as you climb the leaderboard.

Neo Tennis codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt holding a glowing frozen racket
December 22, 2025: We added a new Neo Tennis code to our list for one lucky spin

In this version of tennis, your unique ability on the court is way more important than your athletic skill, so these Neo Tennis codes can help you roll for OP styles and dominate the competition. With the right combination of styles, racket, and ball, you'll be out-rallying the pros in no time.

We check for new Neo Tennis codes frequently, so be sure to check this page regularly for the latest rewards. Who knows, your next spin might get you the best style in the game.

Here are all the new Neo Tennis codes:

  • R7JAGHTZ8TA - one lucky spin (new!)
  • FQP4E8EZ8CT - one lucky spin
  • 4RKRCPHAYEP - two spins
  • NN8C432Z26W - one lucky spin
  • Y8YRH79G4NX - two spins
  • Z2KZQQB5772 - five spins
  • 5SKDPJF2B42 - three lucky spins
  • Y7Q667XRSJK - mythic frozen racket
  • GHZT2Q8MGDH - rare snowball ball
  • MCZW25EASR7 - rare ice racket

Neo Tennis codes: A screenshot of the Neo Tennis codes box with POCKET TACTICS in it and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Neo Tennis codes?

Redeeming Neo Tennis codes is fairly simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Neo Tennis in Roblox
  • Walk over to the purple Codes area
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Neo Tennis codes?

Neo Tennis codes are special passwords that the game's developer, Century Athletes, gives out to loyal players. These unlock in-game rewards like spins for styles, new balls, and flashy rackets to show off on the court.

Neo Tennis codes: A clipping of the Discord button on the Neo Tennis Roblox page pasted on some blurred key art with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Neo Tennis Discord server?

Yes, there is a Neo Tennis Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to get the latest game updates, take part in giveaways, and claim a unique extra reward code for a DC (Discord) racket.

How do I get more Neo Tennis codes?

The best way to get more Neo Tennis codes is to bookmark this page and visit often. We look for new codes frequently and check that our current codes still work, so you can guarantee that our list is up-to-date. If you want, you can also join the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

