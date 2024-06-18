NES, SNES, and Game Boy games officially coming to iPhone

Antstream, the first official cloud streaming service to ever release on iPhone and iPad will be available to download in the Apple App Store from Thursday, June 27, 2024. There will be a selection of 1,333 games to play on launch day, with the promise of two new titles added each month throughout its lifespan.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this is that it will include a selection of NES, SNES, and Game Boy games to play. Among many others, the Antstream library will include: Star Wars (NES), Zombies Ate My Neighbors (SNES), and the Japanese-exclusive, Banishing Racer (Game Boy) – that’s not one of the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy games, and, indeed, there are many titles here that are missing from Nintendo’s subscription service or even the Super NES Mini Classic. It looks like Apple is getting the classic games Nintendo forgot about.

Here’s a full list of the consoles covered by Antstream and the number of games they’ll have on release day:

Amiga – 201 games

Amstrad – 35 games

Arcade – 293 games

Atari 8-bit – 28 games

Atari 2600 – 28 games

Atari 7800 – 11 games

Commodore 64 – 358 games

DOS – 5 games

Game Boy – 5 games

Atari Lynx – 5 games

Genesis – 57 games

MSX – 13 games

NES – 33 games

PS1 – 8 games

SNES – 42 games

ZX Spectrum – 351 games

MSX – 1 game

Atari 5200 – 1 game

That’s a comprehensive selection and we’re looking forward to seeing what it might encompass in the future. With this app, it looks like iPhones and iPads will be on their way to being considered among the best retro gaming consoles.

If you want more reasons to be excited about playing games on your phone, we recommend trying Mistplay, an app that tracks your playtime in mobile games and then rewards you with points that can be used to buy things like gift cards. It can genuinely help you make money while playing games.

