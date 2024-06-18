We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

NES, SNES, and Game Boy games officially coming to iPhone

A new cloud streaming service called Antstream will allow players to officially stream NES, SNES, and Game Boy games on their Apple devices

Image shows three iPhones, one with SNES controllers, one with NES controllers, and one with a Game Boy on it.
Antstream, the first official cloud streaming service to ever release on iPhone and iPad will be available to download in the Apple App Store from Thursday, June 27, 2024. There will be a selection of 1,333 games to play on launch day, with the promise of two new titles added each month throughout its lifespan.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this is that it will include a selection of NES, SNES, and Game Boy games to play. Among many others, the Antstream library will include: Star Wars (NES), Zombies Ate My Neighbors (SNES), and the Japanese-exclusive, Banishing Racer (Game Boy) – that’s not one of the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy games, and, indeed, there are many titles here that are missing from Nintendo’s subscription service or even the Super NES Mini Classic. It looks like Apple is getting the classic games Nintendo forgot about.

Here’s a full list of the consoles covered by Antstream and the number of games they’ll have on release day:

  • Amiga – 201 games
  • Amstrad – 35 games
  • Arcade – 293 games
  • Atari 8-bit – 28 games
  • Atari 2600 – 28 games
  • Atari 7800 – 11 games
  • Commodore 64 – 358 games
  • DOS – 5 games
  • Game Boy – 5 games
  • Atari Lynx – 5 games
  • Genesis – 57 games
  • MSX – 13 games
  • NES – 33 games
  • PS1 – 8 games
  • SNES – 42 games
  • ZX Spectrum – 351 games
  • MSX – 1 game
  • Atari 5200 – 1 game

That’s a comprehensive selection and we’re looking forward to seeing what it might encompass in the future. With this app, it looks like iPhones and iPads will be on their way to being considered among the best retro gaming consoles.

