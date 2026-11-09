Net a Fish codes November 2026

Looking to dredge up some Net a Fish codes? We've got all the latest catches right here. You can get a ton of free crates to get you fish, which then earn you money once they're equipped on your stands.
Then, spend the money on new fishermen, boats, nets - you name it, there are tons of upgrades waiting for you to buy them.
Here are all the new Net a Fish codes:
- ANCIENT - three crates
- 2MVISITS - one crate
- 1MVISITS - two crates
- 500KVISITS - two crates
- 250KVISITS - two crates
- 100kvisits - two crates
- GENESIS - two crates
- BOUNDLESS - three cash boosts, two net spaces, and 15 mins of double cash
- UPD1 - three cash boosts, two net spaces, and 15 mins of double cash
- PETFISH - one crate
- ABSOLUTE - three crates
- LUCKY - 15 minutes of double luck
- MONEY - 15 minutes of double luck
- SEAMASTER - 200k cash
- MONARCH - 200k cash
Make sure to keep our Roblox code guide handy, so you can get all the latest freebies.
How do I redeem Net a Fish codes?
To redeem Net a Fish codes, follow these steps:
- Open up Net a Fish in Roblox
- Complete the tutorial
- Hit the 'codes' button in the bottom-right of the screen
- Copy and paste or type a code into the box
- Click redeem
- Enjoy your free fish and cash.
What are Net a Fish codes?
The codes listed in this guide are made specifically for Net a Fish. UpdatesDev, the brains behind the game, creates the codes and decides when they expire. Codes grant you crates of fish, along with absolutely tons of cash you can use in the game to upgrade your equipment.
Is there a Net a Fish Discord server?
Good news, fellow fishers, you can join an official server for Net a Fish on Discord. You can join it using this link. In it, there are channels to talk to other players, contact developers, and see any new codes or updates that come to the game.