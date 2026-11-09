Net a Fish codes November 2026

Looking to dredge up some Net a Fish codes? We've got all the latest catches right here. You can get a ton of free crates to get you fish, which then earn you money once they're equipped on your stands.

Then, spend the money on new fishermen, boats, nets - you name it, there are tons of upgrades waiting for you to buy them.

Here are all the new Net a Fish codes:

ANCIENT - three crates

- three crates 2MVISITS - one crate

- one crate 1MVISITS - two crates

- two crates 500KVISITS - two crates

- two crates 250KVISITS - two crates

- two crates 100kvisits - two crates

- two crates GENESIS - two crates

- two crates BOUNDLESS - three cash boosts, two net spaces, and 15 mins of double cash

- three cash boosts, two net spaces, and 15 mins of double cash UPD1 - three cash boosts, two net spaces, and 15 mins of double cash

- three cash boosts, two net spaces, and 15 mins of double cash PETFISH - one crate

- one crate ABSOLUTE - three crates

- three crates LUCKY - 15 minutes of double luck

- 15 minutes of double luck MONEY - 15 minutes of double luck

- 15 minutes of double luck SEAMASTER - 200k cash

- 200k cash MONARCH - 200k cash

Make sure to keep our Roblox code guide handy, so you can get all the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Net a Fish codes?

To redeem Net a Fish codes, follow these steps:

Open up Net a Fish in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Hit the 'codes' button in the bottom-right of the screen

Copy and paste or type a code into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy your free fish and cash.

What are Net a Fish codes?

The codes listed in this guide are made specifically for Net a Fish. UpdatesDev, the brains behind the game, creates the codes and decides when they expire. Codes grant you crates of fish, along with absolutely tons of cash you can use in the game to upgrade your equipment.

Is there a Net a Fish Discord server?

Good news, fellow fishers, you can join an official server for Net a Fish on Discord. You can join it using this link. In it, there are channels to talk to other players, contact developers, and see any new codes or updates that come to the game.