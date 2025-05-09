We're finally getting the new Destiny game, but it's not what you think

It feels like every month there's some sort of conference or showcase for games, and May is no exception, with NetEase Games poised to host its annual 520 Online Conference, which is pretty much a must-watch if you want to be in the know about its slew of upcoming mobile games, including the elusive Destiny: Rising.

The timing couldn't be more coincidental, with us lamenting the fact we hadn't seen or heard about Destiny: Rising for a while earlier this week, and poof, due to a Weibo post (thanks, GamingOnPhone), we now know that NetEase intends to reveal more about the FPS game later this month. I have hundreds of hours across both games, so I can't wait to be able to take it with me on the go.

Beyond Destiny, following Once Human's mobile release, NetEase is ready to give some updates about the survival game, though you can also expect to see other free mobile games like Identity V, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Where Winds Meet, Eggy Party, and Naraka Bladepoint to appear as well. Every year, the company hosts this conference to offer a look at upcoming projects, reveal fresh content for existing games, and more.

Beyond mobile, NetEase is also showing off some content for Marvel: Mystic Mayhem, which is just another reason to tune in if you enjoy Marvel games. The NetEase 520 Online Conference is on May 20 at 7:30pm CST, 5:30pm PT, and 1:30am BST, and you can watch it on platforms such as TikTok, though it's worth keeping an eye on the NetEase Games YouTube channel in case it appears on there as well.

