We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

We're finally getting the new Destiny game, but it's not what you think

The NetEase Games 520 Online Conference is showing off new mobile and PC games, including Marvel: Mystic Mayhem, Destiny: Rising, and Once Human.

Destiny: Rising key art showing three characters for the NetEase Games 520 conference
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Destiny Eggy Party Harry Potter: Magic Awakened 

It feels like every month there's some sort of conference or showcase for games, and May is no exception, with NetEase Games poised to host its annual 520 Online Conference, which is pretty much a must-watch if you want to be in the know about its slew of upcoming mobile games, including the elusive Destiny: Rising.

The timing couldn't be more coincidental, with us lamenting the fact we hadn't seen or heard about Destiny: Rising for a while earlier this week, and poof, due to a Weibo post (thanks, GamingOnPhone), we now know that NetEase intends to reveal more about the FPS game later this month. I have hundreds of hours across both games, so I can't wait to be able to take it with me on the go.

Beyond Destiny, following Once Human's mobile release, NetEase is ready to give some updates about the survival game, though you can also expect to see other free mobile games like Identity V, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Where Winds Meet, Eggy Party, and Naraka Bladepoint to appear as well. Every year, the company hosts this conference to offer a look at upcoming projects, reveal fresh content for existing games, and more.

Beyond mobile, NetEase is also showing off some content for Marvel: Mystic Mayhem, which is just another reason to tune in if you enjoy Marvel games. The NetEase 520 Online Conference is on May 20 at 7:30pm CST, 5:30pm PT, and 1:30am BST, and you can watch it on platforms such as TikTok, though it's worth keeping an eye on the NetEase Games YouTube channel in case it appears on there as well.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you can't wait to learn more about some of your favorite games, make sure you check out our list of the best mobile games to help pass the time.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.