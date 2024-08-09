As the year progresses, we’re starting to get financial reports from companies – so let’s go through Netmarble Corp’s earnings for the second quarter of 2024 and see where the most money lies and which game comes out on top.

Netmarble, the successful developing and publishing brand behind mobile games like Solo Leveling: Arise, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, and the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, has had a truly great year thanks to the release of Solo Leveling.

The second quarter marks the highest quarterly revenue ever for Netmarble, raking in over $570 million globally, an increase of 29% year-on-year. Its operating profit stands at $82.44 million, and net profit at $120.30. Remember, that’s just for this quarter from April 1 to June 30 – so this is a truly impressive number! Want another big number? The sales total is over $1 billion for 2024, including both quarters.

Interestingly, North America came top in revenue contributions at 40%, with Korea coming in second (24%), followed by Europe (13%), Southeast Asia (10%), Japan (6%), and other regions with a smaller percentage of 7%.

These aren’t the only interesting figures – turns out that Netmarble’s biggest earning genre is RPGs with a whopping 45% of profits, then casual games at 34%, and MMORPG with 15%. It’s no surprise that the top earner for this quarter is Solo Leveling: Arise, but Marvel Contest of Champions and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross also made a significant contribution.

It seems that Netmarble isn’t stopping here, though, as it gets ready to release The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, Demis Re:Born, and King Arthur: Legends Rise before the end of 2024.

