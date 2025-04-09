We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This BAFTA-winning Steam Deck game is less than $16, but not long

Nomanda Studio and Devolver Digital sweep up a BAFTA win with Neva, and this charming Steam Deck game is on sale for a limited time.

The BAFTA Game Awards are a chance to celebrate the passion and craftsmanship in the games industry. However, there can only be a few winners, and one of them is Neva, a 2D platformer from Nomanda Studio. Published by indie game darling Devolver Digital, you can see what all the fuss is about, thanks to a new Steam sale.

There’s something poignant about the bond between humans and animals, isn’t there? Neva takes notes from open-world games like Shadow of the Colossus and Giant Squid’s The Pathless, condensing the action to beautifully rendered 2D levels. You assume the role of Alba, a young woman roaming through a slowly degrading world that is decaying by the day.

Alongside you is a loyal wolf cub, brought to you after a troubling battle with forces lurking in the shadows. You’ll wander through stunning backdrops of a world gone by with a rich emotional core.

Neva takes home the Artistic Achievement at the BAFTAs, sitting alongside some pretty impressive company. Here’s a list of the winners that also brought some gold back to their studios:

  • Best Game – Astro Bot
  • Best British Game – Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Best Debut Game – Balatro
  • Best Evolving Game – Vampire Survivors
  • Best Family Game – Astro Bot
  • Fellowship – Yoko Shimomura
  • Best Animation –  Astro Bot
  • Artistic Achievement – Neva
  • Audio Achievement – Astro Bot
  • Game Beyond Entertainment – Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Best Game Design – Astro Bot
  • Best Multiplayer – Helldivers 2
  • Best Performer in a Leading Role – Alex Newman (Still Wakes the Deep)
  • Best Performer in a Supporting Role – Karen Dunbar (Still Wakes the Deep)
  • Best Technical Achievement – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Best Music – Helldivers 2
  • Best Narrative – Metaphor: Refantazio
  • Best New Intellectual Property – Still Wakes the Deep
Neva is just $15.99/$13.59 on the Steam Marketplace right now, and it’s good news for Steam Deck owners, too. Not only is Neva playable on Valve’s portable gaming console, but the game is completely Steam Deck verified. It isn’t too demanding on the handheld PC either, given the 2D nature of Neva’s design. This offer won’t last long, though, as Steam is taking away this deal on April 15, 2025.

