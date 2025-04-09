The BAFTA Game Awards are a chance to celebrate the passion and craftsmanship in the games industry. However, there can only be a few winners, and one of them is Neva, a 2D platformer from Nomanda Studio. Published by indie game darling Devolver Digital, you can see what all the fuss is about, thanks to a new Steam sale.

There’s something poignant about the bond between humans and animals, isn’t there? Neva takes notes from open-world games like Shadow of the Colossus and Giant Squid’s The Pathless, condensing the action to beautifully rendered 2D levels. You assume the role of Alba, a young woman roaming through a slowly degrading world that is decaying by the day.

Alongside you is a loyal wolf cub, brought to you after a troubling battle with forces lurking in the shadows. You’ll wander through stunning backdrops of a world gone by with a rich emotional core.

Neva takes home the Artistic Achievement at the BAFTAs, sitting alongside some pretty impressive company. Here’s a list of the winners that also brought some gold back to their studios:

Best Game – Astro Bot

Best British Game – Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Best Debut Game – Balatro

Best Evolving Game – Vampire Survivors

Best Family Game – Astro Bot

Fellowship – Yoko Shimomura

Best Animation – Astro Bot

Artistic Achievement – Neva

Audio Achievement – Astro Bot

Game Beyond Entertainment – Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Game Design – Astro Bot

Best Multiplayer – Helldivers 2

Best Performer in a Leading Role – Alex Newman (Still Wakes the Deep)

Best Performer in a Supporting Role – Karen Dunbar (Still Wakes the Deep)

Best Technical Achievement – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Music – Helldivers 2

Best Narrative – Metaphor: Refantazio

Best New Intellectual Property – Still Wakes the Deep

Neva is just $15.99/$13.59 on the Steam Marketplace right now, and it’s good news for Steam Deck owners, too. Not only is Neva playable on Valve’s portable gaming console, but the game is completely Steam Deck verified. It isn’t too demanding on the handheld PC either, given the 2D nature of Neva’s design. This offer won’t last long, though, as Steam is taking away this deal on April 15, 2025.

