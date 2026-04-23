Neverness to Everness NTE banners April 2026

If you want to build a team strong enough to take on all those anomalies, you need to keep on top of all the current and next NTE banners. Like other gacha games, banners are your main way to acquire more characters, including powerful cityrunners that are only available for a limited time.

In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about Neverness to Everness banners, including how the unique Scarborough Fair system works, the Arc Research Program, where you can pull for S-rank Arcs, and more. We also cover what NTE characters are on the current and next banners, so you can work out whether to spend or save your hard-earned annulith.

Here's everything you need to know about the NTE banners and gacha system:

What's the current NTE banner?

As the game hasn't launched yet, there are no current Neverness To Everness banners. However, you can check out the upcoming section below to find out which characters will appear on the banners when the NTE release date finally arrives.

If you need a little help saving up for the current or next banner, be sure to check out our list of all the new NTE codes, offering free annulith, beetle coins, and other handy goodies.

What are the next NTE banners?

During the pre-launch livestream, Hotto Studio announced that the first banner will feature the limited S-class character Nanally, and will run from the game's launch on Wednesday, April 29, until Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

As a special launch celebration, during Nanally's banner, you can also roll for Nanally's outfit, a vehicle livery, and a glider skin. But don't worry if luck isn't on your side and you don't manage to land on the corresponding tiles, as, after a certain number of rolls, you can redeem these cosmetics directly from the Fair Exchange shop.

After Nanally's banner ends, the next NTE banner will feature the limited S-class character Hotori, and will run from Wednesday, May 13, until the end of version 1.0 on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Here are the next NTE banners:

The Ichi-daime - phase one

April 29 - May 13

Nanally (S-class, anima, plasma)

Misty Tipsy Style - phase two

May 13 - June 3

Hotori (S-class, cosmos, solid)

What's the NTE Scarborough Fair system?

Instead of the normal character-based pull system you see in most gacha games, Neverness to Everness' gacha is based on the unique, board-style Scarborough Fair system, where you roll dice and move across tiles. As you work your way around the board, each tile you land on offers a corresponding reward, including A-class characters and arcs.

The Scarborough Fair features two different boards - a limited one and a standard one. As you can likely guess from the name, the limited board is the equivalent of a time-limited banner, which features a specific S-class character for a limited time. After that board's runtime is over, you won't be able to get that character unless they have a rerun in the future. One roll on this board costs one solid die.

The standard board is one that stays the same across every NTE update and banner phase, featuring a standard pool of S-class characters. One roll on this board costs one fabricated die.

As you progress around the board and land on certain tiles, you also earn currencies called warp pieces and lost pieces. You can trade these in the Fair Exchange shop for more dice, tri-keys, fons, and a variety of upgrade materials. After the shop refreshes, you can also trade lost pieces for 20 tri-keys, which you can use on the Arc Research Program banner (explained further below).

What's the NTE standard banner?

As mentioned above, NTE's standard banner features a board and a pool of characters that stays the same across updates. This means that, instead of rolling for a specific, limited character, you're working towards pulling one of the six standard S-class characters.

Here are the S-class characters featured on the standard NTE banner:

Baicang

Daffodill

Fadia

Hathor

Jiuyuan

Sakiri

As a special welcome bonus, after your first 50 rolls on the standard board, you can select one of the six S-class characters from the standard board for free.

What are the NTE gacha rates?

NTE's gacha rates are quite different from the standard set by games like Genshin Impact, mostly due to the fact that there's no 50/50 system. This means that, when rolling on the limited board, you're guaranteed to get the featured character within the designated number of rolls.

Here are the NTE gacha rates:

You're guaranteed to get the featured S-class character within 90 rolls

You're guaranteed to get one A-class character or arc every ten rolls

Reaching 70 rolls without getting an S-class character triggers increased probability, which rises each roll until you get the S-class character (known as soft pity in other gachas)

Pity carries over to all future limited banners. For example, this means if you roll on a limited board 70 times on the current banner without getting the featured S-class, you'll start the next banner at 70 rolls

The base probability of getting an S-class character is 0.99%. After reaching 70 pulls without getting an S-class, the board automatically upgrades, dramatically boosting the S-class character drop rate until you get the featured character. If you somehow manage to get to 89 rolls without pulling an S-class character, then the 90th roll is a guaranteed drop - though, from our experience in previous gachas with a soft pity system, you're highly unlikely to reach this threshold.

The standard banner follows the same probability rules as the limited banner, but instead of one specific limited S-class, you have an equal chance to get one of the six standard S-class characters.

What's the NTE Arc Research Program?

The NTE Arc Research Program is equivalent to a weapon banner, where you can use tri-keys to pull for arcs. Arcs come with different stats and effects, and you can equip them to your characters to boost their stats and unlock special bonuses.

Here are the NTE arc banner rates:

The base chance of getting an S-class arc is 3%

You're guaranteed to get the featured arc within eight pulls

You're guaranteed an S-class arc within six pulls

Every pull yields an A-class or higher arc

Every pull within the Arc Research Program costs ten tri-keys

Your roll counter (pity) carries over to the next banner

Note that you can also use tri-keys to purchase basic arcs from the Arc Shop, but special arcs are tied to the Arc Research Program banners. Additionally, you can get some S-class arcs once through open-world exploration for free.