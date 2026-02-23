Neverness to Everness characters guide

We've watched numerous trailers, played the beta, and scoured the game's socials to make you a list of all the Neverness to Everness characters. The faces you'll see in Hethereau vary from men with dog-like features to stunning waifus with a penchant for alcoholic beverages, and everything in between.

If you want to learn more about this upcoming gacha game, make sure you check out our Neverness to Everness preview, where I go over how much I enjoyed the recent beta.

Here are all of the Neverness to Everness characters we've met so far:

Adler

Alois V Adler, or just Adler for short, is an A-class Incantation character and the butler at Eibon antique shop. He's a calming, reliable presence who prepares lovingly made meals for everyone who works at the store. However, we find it a little unnerving that he never seems to open his eyes.

Baicang

My personal favorite character from the beta is Baicang. This S-class Incantation character is Captain of ETD-4 at the Bureau of Anomaly Control and is known for being laidback but also a bit of a troublemaker. I can see him winning the hearts of a lot of players as he did mine.

Chiz

Chiz is an S-class Cosmos character who you can unlock after reaching city tycoon level 18. During the beta, you meet her outside of Pink Paws Bank as she shyly tries to get you to sign up for a debit card.

Daffodill

Daffodill is an S-class Chaos character and bodyguard at Eibon antique store. She doesn't say much and gets embarrassed when too much attention is on her. She owns a large collection of eyepatches, but no one can tell the difference between them.

Edgar

Edgar is an A-class Cosmos character and a member of the team at Eibon antique store. Despite his baby face, he's very mature for his age and has an old-fashioned way about him.

Fadia

Fadia is an S-class Psyche character and an employee of the Bureau of Anomaly Control. She's said to be dangerous, cunning, and not one to mess with while out in the field.

Haniel

Haniel is an A-class Psyche character that every player will receive if the game reaches 30 million pre-registrations. She's a social media whizz who runs multiple accounts and is a fairly prolific creator in fandom circles. To earn cash, she delivers packages for Sterry Express.

Hathor

Hathor is an S-class Lakshana character and a courier for the Sterry Express. To people who don't know her, Hathor can come off as cold and intimidating, but really, she's just not very good at socializing with others.

Hotori

Hotori is an S-class Cosmos character and also the proprietress of the Eibon antique shop. She holds a deep understanding of the treasures that come into the store, and is known to enjoy a strong drink or two. She was unplayable in the beta, and I can't wait to test her out in battle.

Jiuyuan

Jiuyuan is an S-class Anima character who wears a large floppy hat. Yes, that sounds vague, but that's only because I was unable to get my hands on her during the beta, so I don't have too much information about her background. We believe she's a courier or manager at Sterry Express.

Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa is an S-class Chaos character and a member of the Bureau of Anomaly Control's ETD-4. She's always tired, so rather than doing the dirty work herself, she creates constructs to perform tasks so she can continue dreaming.

Mint

Mint is an A-class Anima character who works for the Bureau of Anomaly Control. In the agency, she's most well-known for being tricked by anomalies, but she hopes to someday become an ace agent. She loves Blizzi ice cream and Fluffy Tail care spray.

Nanally

Nanally is an S-class Anima character who works at Eibon antique store. She has participated in numerous major anomaly containment and nullification operations and is a reliable member of the team.

Sakiri

Sakiri is an S-class Incantation character and an employee at Eibon antique store. She's described as quirky and innocent, but is tailed by a monstrous, gluttonous companion named Kiroumaru.

Skia

Skia is an A-class Lakshana character and an employee at the Bureau of Anomaly Control. He's often mistaken for the captain of squad 4, but really, he's just the lieutenant. We're hoping to see more non-human characters come to the game in the future.

Zero - protagonist

Zero, or whatever you choose to name them, is the protagonist of Neverness to Everness. They have a male and female form that you can swap between after completing the "In the Reflection" side quest. They're an S-class Cosmos character.

Other characters

In early trailers and previous betas, we've spotted numerous Neverness to Everness characters. We don't want to speculate too much on whether these faces will appear in the full release, but we'll update this guide with concrete information as soon as we have it. The characters in the image above are Lingko, Nitsa, Elyms, and Iroi, but we don't know much more about them.

That's it for the Neverness to Everness characters we met during the recent beta. The Neverness to Everness release date is due to arrive in May, so we don't have long to wait before exploring Hethereau.