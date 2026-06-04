NTE Chiz build, arcs, and cartridge

Neverness to Everness' Chiz is the Pink Paws Bank manager, whom you'll see when you enter the building to start a heist. She's shy, but don't let that fool you - she packs a profit-filled punch in fights. Her kit revolves around stock prices, and she even gets boosts depending on how many fons you currently own with her arc.

If you need some more fons to boost her damage, grab the new NTE codes from our guide. You can also see what's happening in Heathereu as part of these Neverness to Everness events, too.

Here's everything in our NTE Chiz guide:

What's the best NTE Chiz build?

Rarity S-class Element Cosmos Arc type Gas Role Damage Best arc Contemplative Cat Best cartridge Lost Radiance Main stats Attack > crit rate > crit damage > damage

How do I get Chiz in NTE?

You can get Chiz for free in Neverness to Everness by raising your City Tycoon level. You get your first copy of Chiz for free at level 18, then you can get all of her awakenings at levels 24, 30, 33, 37, 41, and 45. You can also get her signature arc at levels 21, 27, 35, 39, and 43. You can't get Chiz on the standard banner. Thankfully, it's quite easy to get your Tycoon level up simply by playing the game and doing extra Hobbies.

What are the best teams for Chiz in Neverness to Everness?

Chiz is a main DPS, so it's best to pair her with a buffer, and either a healer or shield provider to keep her safe while on-field. There aren't too many characters in NTE just yet, but you can make some good dual-DPS teams with Chiz and Hotori, Nanally, or Hathor.

We recommend using Chiz alongside lakshana- and anima-users to pop off remora and blossom reactions, or even both at the same time for charge reactions. These can help a lot in battle.

Here are Chiz's best team options for update 1.1:



Chiz

Jiuyuan

Hotori

Adler

Chiz

Nanally

Hathor

Sakiri

Chiz

Mint

Hathor

Haniel

What are the best arcs for Chiz?

The best, and really only option for Chiz is Contemplative Cat. As mentioned, you can get this as your City Tycoon level improves.

Contemplative Cat (S-class) This arc boosts cosmos damage by 2.5% for every 100k fons you own. This can stack ten times

(S-class)

What are the best catrtidges and modules for Chiz?

Here are the best cartridge types for Chiz:

Lost Radiance - increases cosmos damage

- increases cosmos damage Shadow Creed - increases attack by 35% in total

As for modules, focus on options that have the following substats. Make sure you have the four recommended shapes first, but then fill up as much of the space as you can with other pieces.

Attack

Damage

Crit rate

Crit damage

What are Chiz's awakenings?

Here are the skills and boosts you can unlock by getting Chiz's awakenings through City Tycoon:

Sun, Sun… speak to me! Increases the storage capacity of Grain and Grain Loan by 10% Fireworks in Silence Grants 10% of the current Grain as interest per second while Chiz is in Surplus state If There Were No Rainy Days Increases the chance of Grain Price increasing by 50% To Riceball, Bandage, Fons Increases Grain acquisition efficiency by 20% Blank Diary Pages Grants Grain equal to 100% of the Grain storage limit when entering combat Thirty-Three Days Increases the bonus cosmos damage of Grain by 15% Bonus resonance effect for three awakenings Increases Grain acquisition efficiency by 50% when in the Debt state Bonus resonance effect for six awakenings Reduces the target's cosmos damage resistance by 10% when Chiz deals damage

What are Chiz's skills?

Here are Chiz's skills in battle, as a support unit, and those you can use in Hethereau Hobbies. In a lot of her skills, Chiz uses 'Grain' - this is a resource exclusive to her, which she can gain through her basic attacks and skills.

Basic attack - Exiled Swordplay Deals cosmos damage and grants Grain on hit. Will grant fons upon hitting a target for the second time. You earn bonus fons if this attack defeats the target Skill - Pink Paws Priority Principle Using up to three charges, deal cosmos damage based on grian count. Holding the skill will cast the three charges, but will consume Grain during the second hit, which deals cosmos damage. This skill can't crit Ultimate - Zero-Sum Game Deals cosmos damage and enters the Grain Market for seven seconds. Grain Settlement damage is guaranteed to crit, and grants Grain Loan Hanahaki Disease Active characters gain four ultimate energy Hoarding Increases charge efficiency by 20% while Chiz is on-field Support skill - Temporary Entry Deals cosmos damage Life skill - Lobby Manager Chiz will increase café traffic, reduce ingredient cost, and raise prices in Owner's Selection Life skill - Nocturnal Animal Highlights collectibles in Pink Paws Heist

Who are Chiz's voice actors?

Here are the actors who voice Chiz in Neverness to Everness. Her English VA, Alice Himora, voices plenty of other gacha characters, including HSR's Robin, Genshin Impact's Prune, and ZZZ's Nekomata.

English - Alice Himora

- Alice Himora Chinese - Ze Ling

- Ze Ling Japanese - Konomi Kohara

- Konomi Kohara Korean - Kwon Da-ye

It may take a while to earn enough fons to get NTE's Chiz, so you'd best get started.