Neverness to Everness NTE codes April 2026

We can't get enough of this anime-style gacha game, and despite being pretty generous with currency, we'll never turn down NTE codes. The freebies you can pick up include hunter guides, dye, and annulith so that you can pull for new characters quickly and line your wallet with currency in no time.

Whether you're saving up for a character from a specific NTE banner or you just want to make sure you're ready for the next NTE update, we're here to help. The streets of Hethereau will test you, and we want to make sure you're ready.

Here are all of the new NTE codes:

NTENOWTOENJOY - 100 annulith, five rising hunter guides, five light dye, and 6k beetle coins (new!)

- 100 annulith, five rising hunter guides, five light dye, and 6k beetle coins (new!) NTENANALLYGO - 100 annulith, five senior hunter guides, five colorless dye, and 6k beetle coins (new!)

- 100 annulith, five senior hunter guides, five colorless dye, and 6k beetle coins (new!) NTE0429 - 100 annulith, five elite hunter guides, two chaotic dye, and 12k beetle coins (new!)

You can redeem these three codes on the NTE release date, April 29. They expire on May 13, 2026, at 8:59 PT, 11:59 ET, and 16:59 BST.

How do I redeem NTE codes?

If you want to redeem a Neverness to Everness code in-game, here's what you need to do:

Log in to Neverness to Everness

Unlock the in-game mail feature

Tap [Menu] in the top-right corner of the screen

Then the […] button

Choose [Redeem Code]

Type or paste in one of the codes above

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Neverness to Everness codes?

Neverness to Everness or NTE codes give you free annulith, beetle coins, and other similar items to use in-game. They come directly from the game's developer, Hotta Studio, and, so far, we've only seen them arrive during livestreams.

Where do I get more NTE codes?

As we mentioned above, so far, Hotta Studio has only revealed codes during update streams. This may change in the future, and freebies could arrive to celebrate game milestones or new characters. The best way to make sure you don't miss out is to bookmark this page and come back frequently, as we're always on the lookout for new codes.

That's it for our NTE code guide for now, but make sure you come back again soon so you can grab some extra annulith.