Neverness to Everness NTE events April 2026

Gacha games always have stuff going on, and the current NTE events schedule is no different. You can get prizes for logging in, leveling up, and taking part in fun events based in Hethereau's regions, involving characters you meet along the way as you play.

To go along with the freebies in this guide, we have an NTE codes guide for you. And as always, we have all the NTE banner information too, so you can see which characters are available to spend your currency on.

Current NTE events

There are currently no active Neverness to Everness events, as the game is not active yet. Check back the NTE release date, April 29, to see what's happening when it goes live.

Upcoming NTE events

Here are the Neverness to Everness events you can take part in soon:

Login Rewards

A 14-day-long login reward is available in the game, offering solid dice for most of the days, along with a copy of A-Class character Aurelia, and an S-Class Arc called Stellar Veil. The Arcs in the game are the weapons that characters use.

Strange Encounters

After performing 50 rolls on the banners, you can choose a free S-Class NTE character from the following: Sakiri, Baicang, Nathor, Fadia, Daffodill, and Jiuyuan.

Anomaly Hunter's Journey

By simply playing the game and raising your Hunter Level, you can unlock rewards. At levels 5, 15, 25, 30, and 40, you can get dice, tri-keys, and Annulith. This event is permanently available until you pass level 40.

NTE web events

There are currently no web events, but as the game releases and gets going, there will likely be some that appear. You can check the associated social media channels for the game to see what's coming up.

There you have it - all of the Neverness to Everness events you can take part in.