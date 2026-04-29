Neverness to Everness is giving you a second S-Class character for free, and absolutely plenty of pulls

Whether you’ve loaded up Neverness to Everness yet or are saving it for the weekend, you’re guaranteed a great roster of characters.

neverness to everness pulls - a purple-haired character in the game
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Neverness to Everness launched today, April 30, and while I'm barely an hour into the game, I already have two S-Class characters - that's five stars to any Hoyoverse game players. But what's better than two S-Class characters? Another one, of course!

As the game is brand new, there are heaps of freebies you can grab after completing the first couple of missions. This includes about 60 pulls worth of currency and a free A-Class character from the pre-registration rewards. You unlock the banner option quite quickly, so you can see who you get and then take them with you as you work through the story.

In 50 wishes, I got an S-Class NtE character (Daffodill) and six copies of A-Class Adler, almost enough to max him out, among a smattering of other A-Class options. Then, because I'd done 50 pulls, I got to choose an S-Class from the free selector. Obviously, I chose Baicang.

There's more great news, though, as a second selector is on its way. Chinese players got confirmation of a selector and 1.6k in currency, making their way to user mailboxes as an apology for stability and performance issues. Now, it's rolling out to global players on May 3.

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You can spend the currency on either the limited-time NtE banner or the standard banner - it depends on whether you want the featured character, Nanally. The selector is just for the standard pool of characters, including our beloved Baicang, Hathor, and Sakiri.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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