Hotta Studio, the developer behind Tower of Fantasy, and publisher Perfect World Games have revealed a brand-new, slightly bizarre, open-world RPG. Neverness to Everness features a slew of cute anime girls who traverse a unique urban area before hopping into customizable racecars and purchasing their own homes.

Some of the gameplay shown gives us major Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves vibes, so if you're yet to try those games out, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact codes and Wuthering Waves codes while you wait for Neverness to Everness to arrive.

Neverness to Everness release date speculation

We currently don't know the Neverness to Everness release date. However, at the end of the reveal trailer, we were told to "Be ready for more" alongside a vague September 2024 timeframe. That date has obviously been and gone, so we hope to see the game arrive in late 2025 after the most recent global beta.

Will there be a Neverness to Everness beta?

Hotta Studio has announced that sign-ups for the first Global Closed Beta Test are now open. We're unsure when the test will begin, but you can head over to the official website to try and score yourself an invite.

Can I pre-register for Neverness to Everness?

You can pre-register for Neverness to Everness via the official website. It asks you to choose your preferred platform from mobile, PC, and console, but it isn't clear which consoles the game is coming to at the time of writing. When you sign up, you can also agree to receive news going forward, we assume Hotta Studio will distribute any info on a release date and upcoming betas in this way.

What is the Neverness to Everness gameplay like?

We've been lucky enough to see a 13-minute trailer that shows some pretty unique Neverness to Everness gameplay. It starts with the usual gacha game fare, as some cute anime girls run through town, explore a library, and grab some food from a restaurant. Things switch up from there; the world goes dark, and we see a Genshin Impact-style battle take place with a sentient vending machine.

The world continues to distort, and the characters continue to fight their way through shadowy areas that soon turn back into the normal town we saw at the beginning. So far, so good, nothing to write home about, but then, the character jumps into a car and takes to the streets GTA-style. Now that's something we haven't seen Hoyoverse attempt yet. The character pulls into a garage, and an extensive customization screen appears, highlighting that this is obviously quite an important aspect of the game.

With her sick new ride, the character heads to an estate agent, purchases a house, and then heads off home. This house also appears to be customizable and I must say I'm pretty excited to become a homeowner in this Genshin Impact, GTA, The Sims hybrid.

In the final few minutes, the character leaps off her balcony, participates in a street race, and fights a motorcyclist. Truly an unhinged 13 minutes and I highly recommend you check it out below.

That's all we've got for you on Neverness to Everness right now, but we recommend you go check out ZZZ to scratch that gacha itch. We can help you out with a Zenless Zone Zero tier list and some Zenless Zone Zero codes if you're just getting started.