NTE Lacrimosa build, arcs, and cartridge

Neverness to Everness' Lacrimosa is a tomato-obsessed girl who packs a chaos-filled punch in battle. She's a limited S-class character, but slots nicely into teams with day one characters. She can help you out in fights, or in the café, or even while you're flying around, thanks to her stamina-saving skill.

You can use these Neverness to Everness codes to get some extra annulith, which might just get you that new character. Make sure to take part in the Neverness to Everness events that are on, too.

Here's everything in our NTE Lacrimosa guide:

What's the best NTE Lacrimosa build?

Rarity S-class Element Chaos Arc type Gas Role Damage Best arc The Last Rose Best cartridge Diabolos Main stats Crit rate > crit damage > attack > damage

What are the best teams for Lacrimosa in Neverness to Everness?

Lacrimosa performs the best with a buffer like Sakiri or Haniel in her team, and benefits from Adler's shield. You can use her alongside another DPS to boost your damage, too.

As a chaos-using character, she can pop off reactions with psyche and incantation users, so prioritize them in your teams if you can. Obviously, the roster is limited for now, so this may not be possible.

Here are Lacrimosa's best team options for update 1.1:

Lacrimosa

Haniel Sakiri Daffodil Lacrimosa Adler Baicang

Fadia

What are the best arcs for Lacrimosa?

The best arc for Lacrimosa is her signature option, The Last Rose. There are some other options if you don't get this from the limited banner, however.

The Last Rose (S-class, limited arc)

(S-class, limited arc) Fluff of Fleetness (S-class)

(S-class) Mind Royale (A-class)

(A-class) Shiny Days (A-class)

What are the best catrtidges and modules for Lacrimosa?

Here are the best cartridge types for Lacrimosa:

Diabolos - increases chaos damage and reduces enemies' chaos resistance

- increases chaos damage and reduces enemies' chaos resistance Shadow Creed - increases attack by 35% in total

As for modules, focus on options that have the following substats. Try to fill the space with different shapes, but make sure you have the four recommended shapes first.

Crit rate

Crit damage

Attack / %

Damage

What are Lacrimosa's awakenings?

If you get a second, third, fourth, or more copies of Lacrimosa, you can unlock her awakenings, which grant her a new skill:

Clock Out Clemency Increases the damage ratio of Nightmare to 16% Rise and Shine Increases Lacrimosa's damage by 15% for 15 seconds when switching in using a support skill Molten Ice Cream Triggers accumulated Nightmare effects on the target when the fifth hit of Tomato Metal or Tomato Percussion hits Almighty Lord of Tomatoes Extends Nightmare to six seconds Tempered Glass Judgement Reduces the target's max HP by 200% of Nightmare's damage dealt when dealing damage using the skill. Restores Lacrimosa's HP based on the Nightmare damage dealt. Prevents Nightmare stacks from being removed Morning Spell Lacrimosa automatically casts the support skill and triggers the cycle without max energy when switching from characters who can trigger Nova, Scorch, or Discord Bonus resonance effect for three awakenings Increases the level of Sweet and Sour, Morning Tomato, Devilish Gift, and Working Day Judgment by one, and reduces stamina cost to 85% when flying Bonus resonance effect for six awakenings Lacrimosa ignores 20% of the target's defense and reduces the stamina cost to 70% when flying

What are Lacrimosa's skills?

Here are Lacrimosa's skills in battle, as a support unit, and those you can use in Hethereau Hobbies:

Basic attack - Sweet and Sour Deals chaos damage with different skills - you can swap to aiming mode instead of melee Skill - Morning Tomato Deals chaos damage in a large area and inflicts Nightmare Ultimate - Working Day Judgement Deals chaos damage in a large area and inflicts Nightmare Tomato Banquet Deals damage equal to 400% of Lacrimosa's attack when triggering Discord, if the target is broken Sleep In Grants an additional Morning Tomato attempt after using Tomato Metal or Tomato Percussion five times during cooldown Support skill - Microwake Deals chaos damage Life skill - Chef Tomato Unlocks five levels of boosts, including reducing ingredient consumption rate and increasing dish prices Life skill - Exclusive Bat-efit Increases fons and coins earned from Pink Paws Heist when Lacrimosa is in the team

Who are Lacrimosa's voice actors?

These are the voice actors who play Lacrimosa in different languages. You may recognize Baraka May as she also voices NTE's Jiuyuan, along with providing voices in Disenchantment and Phineas and Ferb.

English - Baraka May

- Baraka May Chinese - Yanning

- Yanning Japanese - Maria Naganawa

- Maria Naganawa Korean - Kim Bo-na

Now, go forth and build NTE's Lacrimosa with the best arc and modules.