Neverness to Everness is letting you mute the most annoying character in the game

It’s not often I dislike an arguably cute character, but Neverness to Everness made it happen - but now there's a fix.

NtE Taygedo news - a mute symbol over Taygedo
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First things first, apologies to anyone who likes Taygedo in Neverness to Everness. I don't. A lot of people don't, in fact, hence why today's news is good for most players - the latest update to the game allows you to mute Taygedo.

Hidden deep within the update notes ahead of NTE update 1.1, there's a line that says "add a toggle to mute Taygedo voice lines during story scenes". Ah, finally - although I've finished all of the quests that include him for now.

I can't explain it, but Taygedo's voice just absolutely grates on my nerves. Maybe it's because he only ever says his name, maybe it's because he featured so much in the main quest… helping him on his date doesn't feel like a main story quest vibe to me.

I'm not alone in the hate - here are some choice Reddit posts pointing out other people's distaste for the TV-shaped raccoon. The top comment on the last thread has now aged badly because we can now mute him.

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Elsewhere in the update, we see Lacrimosa's release along with a new story (hopefully not featuring Taygedo too much), helpful teleport points in Pink Paws HQ and the Witch's House, and the ability to have auto-driving cars. I'm not sure if I'll use the last one, as I do enjoy causing havoc on the roads with my errant driving.

For more information, you can see our NTE banner and NTE event guides - and don't forget to grab the new NTE codes so you can get Lacrimosa, Chaos, or both.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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