Neverness to Everness NTE tier list April 2026

Our NTE tier list ranks all the characters from S- down to D-tier, so you know who to add to your party as you take on anomalies.

NTE tier list - Chiz with her hands together in front of the number 3
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It can be tough to choose which characters to use as you take on anomalies around the city of Hethereau. So we've put together this NTE tier list that ranks every cityrunner from S-tier down to D-, to take some of the guesswork out for you.

This isn't the only area we can help you out in. We have a list of NTE codes so you can grab some free annulith, and also guides on all the NTE banners and NTE updates, so you're never behind on what's happening in-game.

NTE tier list - version 1.0

We decide these rankings based on our personal experience with the game, as well as the general consensus from the community. However, tier lists aren't an exact science, and if we've put a character you love in the lowest tier, who cares?! Enjoy using them in your team.

As this is a live service gacha game, our rankings are bound to change frequently, so check back from time to time as we make amendments.

Here's our Neverness to Everness NTE tier list:

Tier Neverness to Everness character
S Jiuyuan, Nanally
A Baicang, Chiz, Daffodill, Lacrimosa, Sakiri
B Adler, Aurelia, Fadia, Haniel, Hathor, Skia, Zero
C Edgar, Mint
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NTE S-tier characters

Jiuyuan

NTE tier list - Jiuyuan against a purple background

Jiuyuan is an S-class anima character who uses solid arcs. She's available from the S-class selector after you make your first 50 pulls, and excels in burst damage, fitting very well into your teams as a main DPS.

Nanally

NTE tier list - Nanally with her arms outstretched in front of a pink background

Nanally is an S-class character you can pick up from her limited banner, 'The Ichi-Daime'. She's an anima character who uses plasma arcs and, on launch, is the undisputed best character in-game. We recommend using her as a main DPS.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox (especially Blox Fruits), too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister site PCGamesN. She’s currently enjoying the Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

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