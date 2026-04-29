Neverness to Everness NTE tier list April 2026

It can be tough to choose which characters to use as you take on anomalies around the city of Hethereau. So we've put together this NTE tier list that ranks every cityrunner from S-tier down to D-, to take some of the guesswork out for you.

This isn't the only area we can help you out in. We have a list of NTE codes so you can grab some free annulith, and also guides on all the NTE banners and NTE updates, so you're never behind on what's happening in-game.

NTE tier list - version 1.0

We decide these rankings based on our personal experience with the game, as well as the general consensus from the community. However, tier lists aren't an exact science, and if we've put a character you love in the lowest tier, who cares?! Enjoy using them in your team.

As this is a live service gacha game, our rankings are bound to change frequently, so check back from time to time as we make amendments.

Here's our Neverness to Everness NTE tier list:

Tier Neverness to Everness character S Jiuyuan, Nanally A Baicang, Chiz, Daffodill, Lacrimosa, Sakiri B Adler, Aurelia, Fadia, Haniel, Hathor, Skia, Zero C Edgar, Mint

NTE S-tier characters

Jiuyuan

Jiuyuan is an S-class anima character who uses solid arcs. She's available from the S-class selector after you make your first 50 pulls, and excels in burst damage, fitting very well into your teams as a main DPS.

Nanally

Nanally is an S-class character you can pick up from her limited banner, 'The Ichi-Daime'. She's an anima character who uses plasma arcs and, on launch, is the undisputed best character in-game. We recommend using her as a main DPS.