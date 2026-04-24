NTE update 1.0 release date, stream, and summary

As a live service gacha game, every NTE update is set to bring new content and exciting features to the lively city of Hethereau, expanding the vibrant open-world RPG. But, with a fresh version due to drop every couple of weeks, it can be a lot to stay on top of.

In this guide, we dive into everything you need to know about the latest Neverness to Everness update, including release dates, new areas, events, banners, and what new NTE characters will be arriving in-game. We've also got a separate list of all the new NTE codes, including any from the latest livestream, so you can face down the next update with a pocket full of dice.

Here's everything you need to know about the new NTE update:

When is the NTE 1.0 update?

The NTE 1.0 update goes live on April 29, 2026, alongside the Neverness to Everness release date. As it's the launch version, it's the game's first official update, following the 0.x versions previously shown in the betas.

If you're eager to hop into Heathereau, you can pre-register for the game via the official website now.

When is the NTE livestream?

The NTE 1.0 livestream, entitled the Launch Preview Special Program, went live on Saturday, April 18, at 18:00 (UTC). You can watch the full stream on YouTube or check out our summary below to get all caught up on the latest news.

What are the banners in the NTE 1.0 update?

During the livestream, Hotta Studio announced that the NTE 1.0 update will feature limited banners for the S-rank characters Nanally and Hotori. If you want to learn more about all the current and upcoming banners, gacha rates, and how the Scarborough Fair system works, be sure to check out our full NTE banners guide.

Are there any new characters in the NTE 1.0 update?

Hotta Studio has announced that the A-class character Aurelia joins the Standard Board alongside the 1.0 NTE update. New to the launch version, Aurelia has a unique movement and combat style, and used to be in a band with Akane Rin. You can learn more about her as you play through the main story.

Is there a new area in the NTE 1.0 update?

The first NTE update officially introduces us to the urban city of Heatherau. This vibrant metropolis is a place where the ordinary and anomalies exist side-by-side. Though it may look similar to the real world, it's also full of secrets, including supernatural creatures, objects, phenomena, and locations.

While out exploring the sprawling streets, you may stumble into mysterious spaces, experience supernatural phenomena, or face bizarre creatures. Luckily, not all anomalies are bad. You may also run into some friendly anomaly residents, or even enjoy the everyday conveniences that anomaly products provide.

It's not all cityscapes, either. The outskirts of Heatherau feature a variety of beautiful landscapes, including wide open fields, peaceful shrines, rippling waves, and more. There are plenty of unique locations to discover, so be sure to head out and explore. Luckily, you won't be doing it all on foot, as you can visit the dealership to purchase a car, then summon it whenever you want. But be sure to drive responsibly, or else you may end up on the wrong side of the law, and find yourself 'enjoying' a stay at the Hethereau Detention Facility.

What free rewards can I get in the NTE 1.0 update?

As it's the official launch, the version 1.0 Neverness to Everness update offers a heap of free stuff, including currency, gacha pulls, characters, arcs, and more.

Firstly, as a special launch celebration bonus and to celebrate the game reaching all of its pre-registration and social media milestones, you can claim the following from your in-game mail after launch (note, this is spread across multiple messages):

2.2k annulith

30 fabricated dice

One copy of A-class character Haniel

One 'Officer Whiskers' glider skin

20k beetle coins

20 elite hunter guides

On top of that, you can also claim the following freebies:

Log in for a total of 14 days to claim a free copy of the A-class character Aurelia, the A-rank arc Stellar Veil, and 12 solid dice

Increase your hunter level to claim a total of ten solid dice, 25 fabricated dice, 25 tri-keys, and 300 annulith

Increase your Tycoon Level through City Tycoon gameplay to claim a free copy of S-class character Chiz, all six of her awakenings, and five copies of her signature S-class arc, Contemplative Cat

Your first 50 rolls on the standard banner will be 20% off, and, after those 50 rolls, you can select a standard S-class character of your choice (this doesn't reset your roll counter)

Hotta Studio also highlighted that you can claim the following currency as limited-time gameplay rewards:

Zero's companion - 400 annulith

- 400 annulith Whisker Patrol - 200 annulith

- 200 annulith Market Opening Rehearsal - 40 annulith

- 40 annulith Daily activity - 2.1k annulith

- 2.1k annulith Fair exchange redeemed - ten solid dice, ten fabricated dice, and 40 tri-keys

- ten solid dice, ten fabricated dice, and 40 tri-keys Hunter exchange - 500 annulith and 40 tri-keys

- 500 annulith and 40 tri-keys Beyond the Rails: Prime Circle - 700 annulith

- 700 annulith Standard Hunter Supply - five fabricated dice

Additionally, during the version 1.0 launch window, Nanally's 'Popular Kid' outfit and Chiz's 'Verdant Grace' outfit will be available at a limited-time discount.

What are the new features and optimizations in the NTE 1.0 update?

The NTE 1.0 update introduces a variety of new features and optimizations that weren't present in the last beta. Here's a brief overview of the NTE 1.0 update's new features and optimizations:

Bond affinity system overhaul - there are a ton of new voice lines and interactions, and you can now invite characters out to specific date spots

- there are a ton of new voice lines and interactions, and you can now invite characters out to specific date spots Hethereau Hobbies upgrade - Hotta Studio has optimized and expanded all of the Hethereau Hobbies minigames, including introducing new milestones with unlockable rewards to the fishing minigame, the chance to pick up familiar cityrunners as well as standard NPCs in Swift-Cab Taxi, new maps for the racing minigame's online mode, mahjong tables in the Maid Café, and the option to play the bank heist minigame in either solo or multiplayer mode

- Hotta Studio has optimized and expanded all of the Hethereau Hobbies minigames, including introducing new milestones with unlockable rewards to the fishing minigame, the chance to pick up familiar cityrunners as well as standard NPCs in Swift-Cab Taxi, new maps for the racing minigame's online mode, mahjong tables in the Maid Café, and the option to play the bank heist minigame in either solo or multiplayer mode Instanced stages - at launch, instanced stages are now permanently available, allowing you to farm materials to level up characters, esper abilities, and arcs. The stamina used for instanced stages is completely separate from the city stamina used for Hethereau Hobbies

- at launch, instanced stages are now permanently available, allowing you to farm materials to level up characters, esper abilities, and arcs. The stamina used for instanced stages is completely separate from the city stamina used for Hethereau Hobbies New bosses - the NTE 1.0 update introduces two new high-rank commission bosses, Swallowtail and Nestbound Bird, with multiple difficulty levels

- the NTE 1.0 update introduces two new high-rank commission bosses, Swallowtail and Nestbound Bird, with multiple difficulty levels New Portable Player feature - you can now obtain the Portable Player through City Tycoon gameplay, allowing you to play music as you explore the city on foot

- you can now obtain the Portable Player through City Tycoon gameplay, allowing you to play music as you explore the city on foot Performance improvements - frame rates have improved for a smoother experience, and the quality of environments and character models are now more refined, NVIDIA ray tracing is now officially supported, and Hotta Studio has worked on polishing or overhauling multiple character models and animations to improve visuals. NTE is also partnering with NVIDIA, PlayStation, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others to push the visual experience even further in the future

- frame rates have improved for a smoother experience, and the quality of environments and character models are now more refined, NVIDIA ray tracing is now officially supported, and Hotta Studio has worked on polishing or overhauling multiple character models and animations to improve visuals. NTE is also partnering with NVIDIA, PlayStation, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others to push the visual experience even further in the future Open-world improvements - at launch, you'll encounter more characters out in the world going about their day

On top of this, there is a heap of other improvements following the NTE Co-Ex update roadmap, all of which are now implemented in-game. You can check out the full list in this official X post.