Obsidian Entertainment's mark on the RPG space is massive, thanks to certified genre staples like Fallout: New Vegas and Neverwinter Nights 2. The latter is returning to consoles on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, following an initial announcement earlier this month. Drumming up hype for the remaster before release, Aspyr's latest look focuses on several upgrades the developer is introducing to the game.

With no signs of a Baldur's Gate 3 Switch port anytime soon, I reckon that Neverwinter Nights 2 is a decent alternative. Like Larian Studios' acclaimed Steam Deck game, Obsidian Entertainment's RPG is set in the Forgotten Realms, the most popular DnD campaign setting around. Aspyr's Enhanced Edition remaster port marks the first time the new Switch game has landed on any console.

To ease you into the game, Aspyr details that players can enjoy "tailored controls with full controller support, as well as the option for classic mouse-and-keyboard gameplay."

For those of you diving in on Steam Deck, then you're really in for a treat, because it'll feature full Steam Workshop features. "Dive into a world of community-created content with full Steam Workshop integration. Discover and download new adventures, modules, and more to expand your Neverwinter Nights 2 experience," the developer adds.

While Nintendo Switch 2 and other consoles don't benefit from this level of customization, the good news is that Aspyr's remaster brings full crossplay to Neverwinter Nights 2. No matter your platform preference, you and your party can squad up, hopefully without a hitch. There's plenty to keep busy with, though, as this port also resurrects all three of the game's post-launch expansions: Mask of the Betrayer, Storm of Zehir, and Mysteries of Westgate.

Aspyr is keen to preserve what makes Neverwinter Nights 2 special to RPG players, sharing on the game's Steam listing that the Enhanced Edition is designed to implement "smoother gameplay with refined camera controls, polished mechanics, enhanced textures […] and a newly designed controller-specific UI."

Neverwinter Nights 2 is the latest remaster project for Aspyr, following the studio's work on the Tomb Raider series and numerous Star Wars games. You can read our Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Switch review and Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Switch review to see how they fare.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.