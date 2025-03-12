We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

After Monster Hunter hit, Capcom may be planning a major revival for Switch 2

After laying dormant since 2003, Capcom seems to be reviving survival horror game series Dino Crisis ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch.

New Dino Crisis Game: An image of Fortnite Leon Kennedy Smiling at the camera, with a Dino Crisis background on the Nintendo Switch 2 behind him.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Dino Crisis Nintendo Switch 

The fact that over two decades have passed since Dino Crisis 3 debuted might just turn my hair gray. Yet, good things come to those who wait, and this appears to be the case as Capcom is up to something behind the scenes. With the Nintendo Switch 2 set to launch this year, could a new Dino Crisis game drop alongside it?

I certainly hope so, and that’s because, according to a new trademark filed in Japan, Capcom is breathing new life into the horror game franchise. Spotted by Gematsu, Capcom filed the trademark on March 4, 2025, and it went public on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The franchise’s renewal doesn’t let on exactly what Capcom is planning, but it’s a significant move considering the first Dino Crisis game was re-released on PlayStation consoles last year.

Following this, the first two games were restored on PC and portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck, thanks to GOG’s ongoing preservation efforts. These versions of the game brought 4K resolution support and the option to use any of the best controllers around. As we approach the next Nintendo Direct, my wishful thinking has me hoping for remasters akin to the recent new Tomb Raider game collections, or better yet, a Dino Crisis sequel for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Capcom’s reverence for past franchises is growing strong, especially with the return of Okami and Onimusha. The company’s critical darling and horror titan, Resident Evil, has always been prolific, as ground-up remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 highlight just how dedicated Capcom is to revisiting the past with a fresh perspective. If the latter wasn’t already the best Resident Evil game in your eyes, the excellent remake will easily change that.

New Dino Crisis game: An image of the Dino Crisis trademark on Chizai Watch.

Before Dino Crisis 3 leaned into more action-oriented gameplay, its predecessors were cut from the same cloth as Resident Evil, leaning on fixed-camera angles, save points, and impeccably rendered environments for the time. Exploring Ibis Island with some current-gen polish sounds like a dream, but I hope it becomes a reality.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.