The fact that over two decades have passed since Dino Crisis 3 debuted might just turn my hair gray. Yet, good things come to those who wait, and this appears to be the case as Capcom is up to something behind the scenes. With the Nintendo Switch 2 set to launch this year, could a new Dino Crisis game drop alongside it?

I certainly hope so, and that’s because, according to a new trademark filed in Japan, Capcom is breathing new life into the horror game franchise. Spotted by Gematsu, Capcom filed the trademark on March 4, 2025, and it went public on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The franchise’s renewal doesn’t let on exactly what Capcom is planning, but it’s a significant move considering the first Dino Crisis game was re-released on PlayStation consoles last year.

Following this, the first two games were restored on PC and portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck, thanks to GOG’s ongoing preservation efforts. These versions of the game brought 4K resolution support and the option to use any of the best controllers around. As we approach the next Nintendo Direct, my wishful thinking has me hoping for remasters akin to the recent new Tomb Raider game collections, or better yet, a Dino Crisis sequel for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Capcom’s reverence for past franchises is growing strong, especially with the return of Okami and Onimusha. The company’s critical darling and horror titan, Resident Evil, has always been prolific, as ground-up remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 highlight just how dedicated Capcom is to revisiting the past with a fresh perspective. If the latter wasn’t already the best Resident Evil game in your eyes, the excellent remake will easily change that.

Before Dino Crisis 3 leaned into more action-oriented gameplay, its predecessors were cut from the same cloth as Resident Evil, leaning on fixed-camera angles, save points, and impeccably rendered environments for the time. Exploring Ibis Island with some current-gen polish sounds like a dream, but I hope it becomes a reality.

