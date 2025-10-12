A new Dissidia Final Fantasy game wasn't on our bingo cards for 2025, but it appears that Square Enix has other plans. The company announced the latest installment in the popular Final Fantasy spin-off series via social media earlier today, alongside a teaser website that features background artwork and character silhouettes.

If you're unfamiliar with the Dissidia series, it all began with a PSP game in 2008 that brought ten heroes from some of the best Final Fantasy games together in an action brawler fighting experience with RPG elements, duking it out in the name of Cosmos against the forces of Chaos. In 2017, the series went in a new direction with Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia, a live-service free mobile game that leaned more heavily into FF's JRPG roots, while keeping some of Dissidia's unique quirks.

Square Enix has given very little away with its X announcement and teaser website, simply stating that the new Dissidia game is coming to Android and iOS, and calling it a "team boss battle arena." Mobile gaming technology has come a long way since Opera Omnia launched, so there's a chance that this next installment takes more inspiration from the PSP's 3D graphics and brawling, but we'll have to wait and see. As for the game's cast, you can see ten character silhouettes on the website. One looks suspiciously like Final Fantasy VII's Cloud, while others resemble popular Final Fantasy characters like Lightning and Zidane.

One thing that I can't help but wonder about this new Dissidia game is why all of the landscape images on the website resemble modern-day Tokyo. This type of locale is extremely uncommon in the Final Fantasy series, given the fantasy nature of it all, so it's a little jarring to see. However, three years ago, the Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal trailer showed Sora in a similar cityscape called Quadratum, which isn't our world, but a form of 'afterworld'. Could the two games be interconnected? Tetsuya Nomura plays a massive part in the development of both series, after all.

When can I learn more about the new Dissidia Final Fantasy game?

Square Enix is premiering a title reveal video for the new Dissidia Final Fantasy game on its YouTube channel on October 14, 2025, at 3am PDT / 6am EDT / 11am BST. You can watch the video above when it goes live, or set yourself a reminder.

That's everything we know so far about the new Dissidia Final Fantasy game. This teaser website and name reveal trailer is great news to fill the gap while we wait for more details on Final Fantasy XIV mobile, and for Final Fantasy VII Remake's Switch 2 launch.