Hoyoverse shared a teaser for a new Honkai game at the Honkai Star Rail concert, and we couldn't be more excited. The short clip features HSR's Blade and Honkai Impact 3rd's Kiana, seemingly readying themselves to battle each other with adorable creatures.

Considering that this announcement is coming hot off the heels of the Honkai Star Rail devs registering a Honkai: Nexus Anima trademark and setting up multiple social media accounts under the same name, we believe this surprise PV is linked to the mystery title. It's also likely tied to the Hoyoverse job ad for a Honkai auto chess game featuring "Destined Spirits" – 'anima' roughly translates to spirit or soul.

Given that characters like Honkai Star Rail's Welt and Honkai Star Rail's Acheron appear across multiple Honkai titles, it's not too surprising to see Blade and Kiana together, but the scenario is certainly like nothing we've seen from the series before. With Kiana's pudding dog creature and Blade's armored hound crashing into one another, it looks like something from a game like Pokémon, which I am 100% here for.

Several fans have already speculated that this game will most closely resemble Pokémon Masters EX, DeNA's Pokémon gacha game where trainers and their Pokémon come as package deals known as sync pairs. We really don't have much to go on from the 25-second clip, but hopefully, we'll see a mix of Honkai Star Rail characters and Honkai Impact characters on the roster.

That's everything we know about the new Honkai game so far. If you're curious about the Stellaron Hunter, check out our Honkai Star Rail Blade guide next. Hoyoverse also announced the Honkai Star Rail Fate/Stay Night crossover, which features two new five-stars and a free gift.