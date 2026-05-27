Genshin Impact dev hints at new games, despite having more than five in production

Hoyoverse, the name behind gigantic gacha games Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero, announces even more projects it has in the works. At this point, I trust whatever they put out to be good, but I'm not sure I'll have enough hours in the day if all the upcoming games have daily tasks.

The games by Hoyo already out include Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3, and Zenless Zone Zero, with Petit Planet and Honkai: Nexus Anima currently in the beta test phase.

We know that Varsapura is the name of another game with footage already available, and there's also a project called 'Nodusfall' in the works, along with something called 'Boss'. This Reddit post sums a lot of information up well, though it now needs an update.

As for unnamed projects, however, there are quite a lot already, and according to recent information, there's even more joining the roster. Tweets by Star Rail Universe (StarRailVerse1) show posts by Hoyoverse, which mention 3D MOBA, UE5 realistic shooter, UE5 sandbox, and MMO-type games, which are all "currently under development".

It could be that these 'new' games relate to previously mentioned projects, but time will tell. Hopefully, amongst all of these releases, we'll actually get a Genshin Impact Switch version, or a playable version of HSR's Screwllum, after I've been waiting for a few years already.