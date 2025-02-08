You might be wondering what else is on the horizon alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, and the answer is new Nintendo mobile games. In the company’s recent earnings call, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirms a renewed focus on iPhone and Android experiences.

Addressing plans for new mobile games and projects within the free mobile space, Furukawa affirms Nintendo’s success in this area as he says that at “the end of September 2024, cumulative downloads of Nintendo apps exceeded 900 million.” The company is making an effort to push fresh applications into the market, but whether they’re based on new or existing franchises remains to be shared. “Although we cannot provide details on future application releases, we are continuing to develop new game applications,” Furukawa expresses.

Collaborative projects like Pokémon Go have been a boon for Nintendo, showcasing that the best portable gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch aren’t the only place to house high-tier titles. We continue to see more innovations in mobile hardware, and Furukawa is aware that traditional handhelds aren’t the only place to do business, even with the Nintendo Switch 2 on the way.

He adds that “given this environment, we have considered various ways to utilize smart devices […] going forward, even as we transition to Nintendo Switch 2, it remains important to increase touchpoints beyond videogames.”

Despite shuttering games like Dragalia Lost, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Dr Mario World, Nintendo has forged loyal player bases in four core releases: Pikmin Bloom, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour, and Super Mario Run. The prospect of Nintendo digging deeper into mobile apps is hopefully cause for celebration, though. Applications like Nintendo Music, while useful for fans of Nintendo’s incredible oeuvre of music, remain somewhat niche in comparison to the widespread nature of Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

Handheld game ports are better than ever, with ample opportunity for new and older Nintendo properties to get an expanded lease of life. Take something like a new Kid Icarus game, for example. It would be nice to see it on the Nintendo Switch 2, but there’s no reason why the series couldn’t be revived elsewhere. Until Nintendo shows off what it’s crafting, all eyes are on the next Nintendo Direct, and the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

