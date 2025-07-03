Forget My Hero Academia, I want a new game for this anime instead

Yesterday, Bandai Namco delivered a rather lackluster showcase; not even my love of Code Vein and hype for the sequel could make that hour-long presentation worth it in my eyes - maybe if I were a Digimon fan, it would have hit a bit differently. Even as an anime fan, it didn't wow me. I like My Hero Academia just fine, and Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a fantastic game, but I desperately want to see a new entry for a different anime. I'm referring to one of the 'Big Three': One Piece.

One Piece games and adventures with the Straw Hat Pirates fill me with joy, so much so that I'm constantly awaiting even a smidge of news about a new one. Last year, Bandai Namco dashed my hopes with the cancellation of various anime games, including One Piece and Naruto games. Then, earlier this year, the company announced a next-gen version of Pirate Warriors 4, reigniting my hopes.

I love the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series, but while I like OPPW4, I long for something new. Yes, there's fresh content coming with the port, but at this point, Pirate Warriors 4 is five years old, so I'd like to see Pirate Warriors 5 instead, though I can understand why it might take some time, as there's not too much new content to add, with Egghead Island being the only completed Arc after Wano so far.

Still, why can't we have a new One Piece game that's akin to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero or FighterZ? There are many great characters in the anime, and we already have fighting games in the One Piece franchise, so why not create one with the same amount of effort and love as DBZ? There's also scope for a huge RPG in the world of One Piece, preferably without turn-based combat.

Look, I enjoy One Piece: Odyssey, but there truly is no need for OP games to feature turn-based combat. One Piece adventures are at their best when it's all-out chaos, which is part of why I value the Pirate Warriors series so much - that, and I get to play as characters outside of the Straw Hat crew. Don't get me wrong, I love Luffy, Zoro, Robin, Nami, and the rest of the crew, but being able to play as Boa Hancock (my true love of the OP world) is nothing short of entertaining.

My Hero Academia games are still enjoyable, and I have no doubt that MHA fans are sure to appreciate My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as the fighting action game features all of your favorite characters and engaging combat.

If you're like me and long for that new One Piece game, you might want to check out some of the best Roblox anime games to help ease your wait, as many of them are all about One Piece. You can even get freebies for some of them with our Blox Fruits codes and Fruit Battlegrounds codes guides.