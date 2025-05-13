Get New Pokémon Snap at a huge discount before Nintendo Switch 2

The rush of battle, the moments where you cross your fingers to capture that 'Mon you've been dreaming of, and a journey with plenty of stakes are all things that make Pokémon… well, Pokémon. However, if you remove these, the world is still filled with fascinating creatures, and New Pokémon Snap allows you to immerse yourself and enjoy the nature of the Pokéworld in a different way. If that sounds enticing, well, this deal should pull you in even more.

While the best Pokémon games typically revolve around building a trusty squad of pocket monsters to battle it out with trainers and leaders alike, New Pokémon Snap is undoubtedly a slower experience. However, that's not to say it's bad – instead, New Pokémon Snap gives you a look into the world of Pokémon in a unique way, making it a personal favorite Switch game of mine.

Similar to the Nintendo 64 game, New Pokémon Snap puts you into the role of a photographer as you explore the Lental region. Taking photos of the various Pokémon and filling your Pokédex (or Photodex, as it's called in this game) isn't as simple as you might think – some opportunities to see 'Mon in their natural habitats are rare, and you'll score highly if you capture these uncommon moments.

Our New Pokémon Snap review raved about the game back in 2021, calling it "a heartwarming trip down nostalgia lane", while also saying that "it's hard not to enjoy every minute you spend in the Lental region." Since the new console will be backward compatible, you can still enjoy this underrated Pokémon game while keeping your Switch 2 pre-orders.

If you're keen to dive into this unusual Pokémon adventure, you can grab New Pokémon Snap for just $43.97 at Walmart. This game rarely gets a discount, and if you've been waiting to add this to your library for Nintendo's handheld console, now's the perfect opportunity to see the world of Pokémon in a new light.

If you're sticking with the best Switch console and model available, you'll have no trouble enjoying this fantastic Pokémon experience on Nintendo's console. Alternatively, take a look at the future slate of games with our list of upcoming Nintendo Switch games. Personally, I'm very excited for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.