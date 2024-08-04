SpongeBob SquarePants has graced our screen in plenty of games over the years, but now it looks like our favorite starfish Patrick is getting his time to shine. Pushing SpongeBob back into the Krusty Krab kitchen, Patrick is reportedly leaping across onto Nintendo Switch screens in his own brand-new open-world game, according to an early listing leak.

We’ll advise a pinch of salt on this one, but according to digital retailer igabiba, a recent listing advertises a new Switch game simply titled SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star game. The listing has since been removed, but for a brief time, it disclosed that developer Outright Games is supposedly bringing the game to fruition. Furthermore, the open-world game‘s description purports that players will be able to skydive, search for buried treasure, and attempt to “make the world more Patrick.”

That can only be a good thing, of course. Across the game’s rendition of Bikini Bottom, challenges can also be undertaken from a cast of familiar faces such as Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and SpongeBob SquarePants himself. It’ll also reportedly focus on “physics-based chaos”, so it sounds like Patrick will be embracing his ragdoll form.

Outright Games is known for working primarily on tie-in games for popular animated shows, including the likes of PAW Patrol, Bluey, and Peppa Pig. The studio’s first release in 2017 was with a Ben 10 videogame, but more recent releases include Nick Jr. Party Adventure. SpongeBob’s gaming past dates back to 2001, with 2003s SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom becoming one of the character’s most beloved titles. It was even remade for current gen consoles in June 2020, and in 2021.

It is surprising to see that Battle for Bikini Bottom developer Purple Lamp isn’t behind this alleged Patrick Star spin-off game. But hey, maybe Outright Games had a wicked pitch that Nickelodeon couldn’t ignore. Will Patrick’s solo adventure become one of the best SpongeBob SquarePants games? Well, it’ll take a lot to dethrone Battle for Bikini Bottom, that’s for sure.

You can read our SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom review if you’re curious about it, as well as our SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake review too.