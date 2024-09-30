We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New Tony Hawk games will shred their way to us soon: “there is a future”

25 years on from the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, the iconic skater teases a bright future ahead for the beloved sports game franchise.

New Tony Hawk game: An image of Tony Hawk and the Pro Skater games covers.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 

Tony Hawk’s impact on gaming could never have been predicted, but here we are celebrating an important milestone for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. While the series has laid dormant since 2020, it looks like Hawk is dusting off his trucks, finding his bearings, and shredding his wheels to smithereens. Could we finally get a new Tony Hawk game to pick up where the excellent remakes left off? It’s looking likely.

In a brand-new post on Instagram on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Hawk addressed the landmark moment on all our minds: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is now 25 years old. Recently Hawk revealed he was in early conversations with Activision, and now the legendary skater teases that “I’m not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series, but there will be a future.”

Additionally, the game’s official account also expresses that Activision is “Looking forward to continuing to shred into 2025 and beyond.”

New Tony Hawk games: An image of Tony Hawk's instagram page.

However, what that “beyond” looks like is yet to be determined. Previously, Hawk said that plans to remake Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 were on the cards but were ultimately shelved when Vicarious Visions was assigned to work on the Call of Duty and Diablo franchises. Whether Vicarious Visions would return is unknown, but it’d be a massive win.

It’s an incredibly positive sign for players, though, considering the turbulent roster of games it has weathered since the release of the abysmal Tony Hawk RIDE.  Much of the franchise’s goodwill shattered with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 in 2015, a deep low point for the Pro Skater brand. Luckily, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remake saved the day.

YouTube Thumbnail

With EA studio Full Circle set to debut its soft reboot of the Skate series next year, we’re more than ready for a bit of competition to take the mantle of the best skateboarding game. Although we both know that’s Tony Hawk’s Underground and we won’t be taking further questions.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.