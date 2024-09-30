Tony Hawk’s impact on gaming could never have been predicted, but here we are celebrating an important milestone for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. While the series has laid dormant since 2020, it looks like Hawk is dusting off his trucks, finding his bearings, and shredding his wheels to smithereens. Could we finally get a new Tony Hawk game to pick up where the excellent remakes left off? It’s looking likely.

In a brand-new post on Instagram on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Hawk addressed the landmark moment on all our minds: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is now 25 years old. Recently Hawk revealed he was in early conversations with Activision, and now the legendary skater teases that “I’m not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series, but there will be a future.”

Additionally, the game’s official account also expresses that Activision is “Looking forward to continuing to shred into 2025 and beyond.”

However, what that “beyond” looks like is yet to be determined. Previously, Hawk said that plans to remake Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 were on the cards but were ultimately shelved when Vicarious Visions was assigned to work on the Call of Duty and Diablo franchises. Whether Vicarious Visions would return is unknown, but it’d be a massive win.

It’s an incredibly positive sign for players, though, considering the turbulent roster of games it has weathered since the release of the abysmal Tony Hawk RIDE. Much of the franchise’s goodwill shattered with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 in 2015, a deep low point for the Pro Skater brand. Luckily, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remake saved the day.

With EA studio Full Circle set to debut its soft reboot of the Skate series next year, we’re more than ready for a bit of competition to take the mantle of the best skateboarding game. Although we both know that’s Tony Hawk’s Underground and we won’t be taking further questions.