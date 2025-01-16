When is the next Nintendo Direct? Those are words on everyone’s lips as soon as the presentation they just watched ends, and who can blame you? Nintendo Directs are nothing short of a treat, showcasing what’s coming to the console, be it first-party games like Mario and Zelda, huge third-party releases like Life is Strange and Resident Evil, or indie gems – don’t get us started on the illusive Hollow Knight Silksong.

Many games that appear in a Nintendo Direct find their way onto our numerous lists, such as the best Switch RPGs, the best indie games, and FPS games. But that’s hardly surprising, especially when it comes to Nintendo’s first-party offerings, Zelda games, Mario games, Pokemon games, you name it, and the chances are you’re in for one heck of an experience. These days, any new entries from those prestigious franchises tend to get a Nintendo Direct announcement.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo has revealed the next Nintendo Direct will take place on April 2, 2025. They announced this date during the Switch 2 reveal trailer which you can watch below.

The next Nintendo Direct is likely to feature trailers for unannounced Switch 2 games, and we hope a trailer for the next Pokémon game is shown too. Maybe a new Kirby game? The Pink Puffball is due for another outing by our count, or maybe a new Animal Crossing game. With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, Kirby and Tom Nook seem like the perfect candidates to have a freshadventure.

When was the last Nintendo Direct?

The last Nintendo Direct took place in August 2024. In fact, there was an Indie Direct directly before it, giving players more than an hour’s worth of reveals and announcements across both showcases. This time around, horror game fans got word that another FNAF game, Help Wanted 2, is coming to Switch.

And that’s everything we can tell you about the next Nintendo Direct. If you want to know about games you can expect, check out our picks for the biggest upcoming Switch games.