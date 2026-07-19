Night At The Infirmary codes July 2026

Unlike other hospitals, this infirmary is full of horror stories. It's up to you to check on patients and uncover buried secrets throughout the evening. With our list of Night At The Infirmary codes, you can increase your chances of survival as the sun sets. Do you reckon you have what it takes?

These codes typically hand out shards, and you'll need to stock up on them if you want to make it out unharmed. So, let's get you ready for your next shift.

Here are all the new Night At The Infirmary codes:

UPD1 - 275 shards

- 275 shards RELEASE - 250 shards

If you're collecting these codes, that means you clearly love Roblox games. We do too, so make sure you grab plenty of other Roblox codes while you're here.

How do I redeem Night At The Infirmary codes?

You've survived your first shift and want to make things easier with some codes. We don't blame you. If you're not sure how to redeem your Night At The Infirmary codes, follow these steps:

Launch Night At The Infirmary in Roblox

Tap the 'shop' button on the right of your screen

Go to the 'codes' tab

Input an active code and redeem your rewards

You can also join the A.D Games group, too, if you're eager for goodies.

What are Night At The Infirmary codes?

Night At The Infirmary codes are rewards handed out to players by the developer, A.D Games. Usually, gifts for Roblox experiences give you useful boosts or currency. In the case of this game, you can get your hands on shards, which you can spend in-game.

Is there a Night At The Infirmary Discord server?

Yes, there is a Night At The Infirmary Discord server. Whether you're trading tales of your scariest nights or wondering what mysteries the Infirmary has to offer, you can do it all here. Just use this invitation to join.

How can I get more Night At The Infirmary codes?

Don't worry when it comes to getting more codes. When A.D Games releases more rewards, we'll add them to the list above, making it easier for you to get the latest gifts. Just bookmark this page and come back again soon.

Why are my Night At The Infirmary codes not working?

Check that you're using an active Night At The Infirmary code from the list above. If it still doesn't work, make sure you've entered it exactly as shown, with no typos. If you're still having issues, the code might have expired.

That's everything you need to know about Night At The Infirmary codes. Come back soon and share these codes with your friends.