Night Rider codes November 2026

Find all the new Night Rider codes in our guide, then redeem them in the Roblox game for free cash - which means new bikes.

night rider codes - a character on a bike in the game
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Grab these new Night Rider codes as they race into the game, and secure yourself a nice stack of cash. Then, you can head to the store and spend it on a fresh new motorbike, or perhaps some tricks you can take onto the road with you.

Beyond these codes, you can earn more in-game money by zooming down highways, pulling some tricks, and avoiding crashing… be careful, though; you only have a limited number of lives.

Night Rider codes

Here are the new Night Rider codes:

  • BIGUPDATE - 8k cash
  • POLICE - 6k cash
  • SECRET - 5k cash
  • RELEASE - 5k cash

Keep up with our Roblox codes guides for more free items, and see the best Roblox games, picked out by us.

how to redeem night rider codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Night Rider codes?

To redeem codes in Night Rider, follow the steps below:

  • Open up Night Rider in Roblox
  • Click the shop menu from either the launch page or in-game
  • Choose the codes tab
  • Type or paste a code into the box, one at a time
  • Click redeem
  • Go and spend your free in-game cash!

What are Night Rider codes?

The codes you see above are for use in Night Rider specifically. They're made and released by the developer, Oxba, and provide you with stacks of in-game cash to help you afford that shiny new bike in the store.

Is there a Night Rider Discord?

If you want to compare tricks and talk all things motorsport with other players, you can join the official Night Rider Discord server, linked on the Roblox page. There are channels for giveaways, updates, suggestions, and more, so no matter what you need, you can find it.

We recommend keeping this page bookmarked to see new Night Rider codes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.