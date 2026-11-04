Night Rider codes November 2026

Grab these new Night Rider codes as they race into the game, and secure yourself a nice stack of cash. Then, you can head to the store and spend it on a fresh new motorbike, or perhaps some tricks you can take onto the road with you.

Beyond these codes, you can earn more in-game money by zooming down highways, pulling some tricks, and avoiding crashing… be careful, though; you only have a limited number of lives.

Night Rider codes

Here are the new Night Rider codes:

BIGUPDATE - 8k cash

- 8k cash POLICE - 6k cash

- 6k cash SECRET - 5k cash

- 5k cash RELEASE - 5k cash

Keep up with our Roblox codes guides for more free items, and see the best Roblox games, picked out by us.

How do I redeem Night Rider codes?

To redeem codes in Night Rider, follow the steps below:

Open up Night Rider in Roblox

Click the shop menu from either the launch page or in-game

Choose the codes tab

Type or paste a code into the box, one at a time

Click redeem

Go and spend your free in-game cash!

What are Night Rider codes?

The codes you see above are for use in Night Rider specifically. They're made and released by the developer, Oxba, and provide you with stacks of in-game cash to help you afford that shiny new bike in the store.

Is there a Night Rider Discord?

If you want to compare tricks and talk all things motorsport with other players, you can join the official Night Rider Discord server, linked on the Roblox page. There are channels for giveaways, updates, suggestions, and more, so no matter what you need, you can find it.

We recommend keeping this page bookmarked to see new Night Rider codes.